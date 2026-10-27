Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic helps Ruben Amorim match 71-year-old Milan record as one legendary milestone remains

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Ruben Amorim (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesRuben Amorim (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Amorim have given Milan another reason for optimism after a crucial victory over Udinese strengthened the club’s position in Serie A. The American forward delivered another influential performance, while his manager reached a historic milestone that places him alongside two notable figures from Milan’s past.

The result also provided a timely response to Milan’s disappointing midweek defeat to Bournemouth, demonstrating the squad’s ability to recover despite several injury absences. With a demanding schedule approaching, Amorim now has an opportunity to take his early success a step further and pursue an even more remarkable achievement.

The Rossoneri secured a 2-0 win over Udinese last Sunday, with Pulisic opening the scoring before Omari Hutchinson sealed the result in the second half. The victory moved the club back into the Serie A top four and restored momentum ahead of a busy week that includes Bologna and the Milan derby.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Pulisic struck after just six minutes, timing his run perfectly to meet Luka Modric’s clever lofted free-kick. The American controlled the ball superbly before finishing past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, producing a goal that highlighted his movement and technical quality.

Hutchinson then scored his first goal for Milan after Ardon Jashari’s low effort was parried into his path. The winger reacted quickly to convert the rebound, rewarding Amorim’s decision to give him a starting opportunity. However, Pulisic was particularly influential, earning player-of-the-match recognition and continuing his recent return to form.

Advertisement

Amorim equals Milan record not seen for seven decades

The victory carried historical significance for Amorim, who extended his unbeaten start in Serie A to eight matches, joining an exclusive group of Milan managers. The Portuguese coach has recorded five wins and three draws during that run, establishing an encouraging foundation early in his tenure.

According to Opta, “Ruben Amorim is the third coach to remain unbeaten in each of his first eight matches in charge of Milan in Serie A, after Hector Puricelli in 1955 (eight as well) and Luis Carniglia in 1963 (unbeaten in his first 13).”

amorim milan

AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim gestures

Advertisement

Puricelli was the first to achieve the eight-match milestone in 1955, while Carniglia subsequently set a higher standard with his extended unbeaten run beginning in 1963. Amorim’s achievement therefore places him among managers who made an immediate impact at one of Italy’s most successful clubs.

The record is particularly encouraging given the challenges Milan have faced with injuries and tactical adjustments. Amorim has shown a willingness to adapt his system to the available players, allowing the team to maintain its competitive edge even when key options are missing.

One legendary milestone remains

Although Amorim has now matched Puricelli’s achievement, Luis Carniglia’s record of 13 consecutive unbeaten Serie A matches at the beginning of his Milan tenure remains the next milestone. Amorim needs five more league matches without defeat to equal that mark and establish himself alongside another significant figure in the club’s history.

Advertisement

The upcoming fixtures will provide a serious test, with Bologna arriving before the highly anticipated derby against Inter. Milan must also manage a demanding schedule while dealing with injuries, making consistency and squad rotation essential.

pulisic amorim

Ruben Amorim, Manager of AC Milan, interacts with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

Amorim’s tactical flexibility has already helped Milan navigate difficult moments, although there remains room for improvement. The victory over Udinese demonstrated the team’s attacking potential, but its defensive concentration and ability to control matches for the full 90 minutes will be equally important in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Pulisic’s resurgence has been another positive development for Amorim. After enduring a lengthy league scoring drought, the American has scored twice in his last four Serie A appearances, including goals against Lecce and Udinese.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s Milan renewal nears completion as new contract and pay rise emerge, and it sends clear message

Christian Pulisic’s Milan renewal nears completion as new contract and pay rise emerge, and it sends clear message

After months of uncertainty surrounding his contract, the American forward is expected to commit to the Rossoneri in a move that could shape the club’s plans for the coming years.

Christian Pulisic in the spotlight as Milan’s Bologna lineup prediction could reveal Ruben Amorim’s plans for crucial Inter derby

Christian Pulisic in the spotlight as Milan’s Bologna lineup prediction could reveal Ruben Amorim’s plans for crucial Inter derby

With Bologna visiting San Siro before the Derby della Madonnina against Inter, the predicted lineup could reveal how the Milan coach intends to balance immediate results with the demands of the weekend showdown.

Christian Pulisic’s Milan status emerges ahead of Udinese test in Serie A with three new key players missing

Christian Pulisic’s Milan status emerges ahead of Udinese test in Serie A with three new key players missing

With three vital warriors fallen and the ranks severely depleted, complete mystery shrouds the tactical fate of Christian Pulisic.

Why is Christian Pulisic not starting for Milan vs Bournemouth in 2026-27 UEFA Europa League?

Why is Christian Pulisic not starting for Milan vs Bournemouth in 2026-27 UEFA Europa League?

The American forward’s absence from the starting XI comes at a crucial point in Milan’s campaign, as the Italian club looks to build on consecutive victories and improve its position in Europe.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo