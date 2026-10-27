Christian Pulisic helps Ruben Amorim match 71-year-old Milan record as one legendary milestone remains

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Amorim have given Milan another reason for optimism after a crucial victory over Udinese strengthened the club’s position in Serie A. The American forward delivered another influential performance, while his manager reached a historic milestone that places him alongside two notable figures from Milan’s past.

The result also provided a timely response to Milan’s disappointing midweek defeat to Bournemouth, demonstrating the squad’s ability to recover despite several injury absences. With a demanding schedule approaching, Amorim now has an opportunity to take his early success a step further and pursue an even more remarkable achievement.

The Rossoneri secured a 2-0 win over Udinese last Sunday, with Pulisic opening the scoring before Omari Hutchinson sealed the result in the second half. The victory moved the club back into the Serie A top four and restored momentum ahead of a busy week that includes Bologna and the Milan derby.

Pulisic struck after just six minutes, timing his run perfectly to meet Luka Modric’s clever lofted free-kick. The American controlled the ball superbly before finishing past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, producing a goal that highlighted his movement and technical quality.

Hutchinson then scored his first goal for Milan after Ardon Jashari’s low effort was parried into his path. The winger reacted quickly to convert the rebound, rewarding Amorim’s decision to give him a starting opportunity. However, Pulisic was particularly influential, earning player-of-the-match recognition and continuing his recent return to form.

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Amorim equals Milan record not seen for seven decades

The victory carried historical significance for Amorim, who extended his unbeaten start in Serie A to eight matches, joining an exclusive group of Milan managers. The Portuguese coach has recorded five wins and three draws during that run, establishing an encouraging foundation early in his tenure.

According to Opta, “Ruben Amorim is the third coach to remain unbeaten in each of his first eight matches in charge of Milan in Serie A, after Hector Puricelli in 1955 (eight as well) and Luis Carniglia in 1963 (unbeaten in his first 13).”

AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim gestures

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Puricelli was the first to achieve the eight-match milestone in 1955, while Carniglia subsequently set a higher standard with his extended unbeaten run beginning in 1963. Amorim’s achievement therefore places him among managers who made an immediate impact at one of Italy’s most successful clubs.

The record is particularly encouraging given the challenges Milan have faced with injuries and tactical adjustments. Amorim has shown a willingness to adapt his system to the available players, allowing the team to maintain its competitive edge even when key options are missing.

One legendary milestone remains

Although Amorim has now matched Puricelli’s achievement, Luis Carniglia’s record of 13 consecutive unbeaten Serie A matches at the beginning of his Milan tenure remains the next milestone. Amorim needs five more league matches without defeat to equal that mark and establish himself alongside another significant figure in the club’s history.

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The upcoming fixtures will provide a serious test, with Bologna arriving before the highly anticipated derby against Inter. Milan must also manage a demanding schedule while dealing with injuries, making consistency and squad rotation essential.

Ruben Amorim, Manager of AC Milan, interacts with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

Amorim’s tactical flexibility has already helped Milan navigate difficult moments, although there remains room for improvement. The victory over Udinese demonstrated the team’s attacking potential, but its defensive concentration and ability to control matches for the full 90 minutes will be equally important in the coming weeks.

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Pulisic’s resurgence has been another positive development for Amorim. After enduring a lengthy league scoring drought, the American has scored twice in his last four Serie A appearances, including goals against Lecce and Udinese.