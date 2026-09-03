Christian Pulisic’s long-awaited Milan comeback could come against Juventus, but there’s a catch and it involves Ruben Amorim

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Amorim are heading toward an important weekend at Milan, with the American winger closing in on his first appearance of the 2026-27 season. After a frustrating stretch dominated by injuries and limited opportunities, Pulisic could finally have a chance to change the narrative against a familiar opponent.

The return would carry extra meaning given what happened the last time Milan visited Juventus. Pulisic has unfinished business in Turin, but Amorim is taking a cautious approach to his comeback, creating an intriguing situation for the American.

Pulisic has endured a difficult 2026, with injuries repeatedly interrupting his momentum. His latest setback came at the World Cup, where bone edema in the area connecting the tibia and fibula of his right leg disrupted his preseason preparations and left him playing catch-up.

The winger also has a particularly painful memory of Juventus‘ home stadium. On October 5, 2025, Pulisic missed a penalty in a 0-0 draw, another frustrating moment in a period when injuries prevented him from consistently showing his best form for Milan. Now, almost a year later, the American is looking for redemption.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan has a shot saved by Michele Di Gregorio of Juventus

MilanNews reports that Pulisic is determined to return to the Allianz Stadium and make a positive impact after failing to score for the Rossoneri during 2026. The weekend could therefore represent an opportunity to begin putting several difficult months behind him.

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What did Amorim say about Pulisic’s playing time?

Pulisic has already been named among the substitutes twice this season without seeing a single minute of action. That has raised questions about when Amorim will finally feel comfortable enough to put one of his most talented players back onto the pitch. The Milan manager explained after the victory over Venezia that Pulisic remains extremely important, but his workload must be carefully controlled.

Amorim told reporters: “He has great talent. I simply have to manage my players’ workloads and at this moment we need to win. So it is difficult for Pulisic to find space, but he remains a hugely important player for us.”

That approach is unlikely to change against Juventus, even with the 27-year-old forward eager to make his return. Amorim’s priority is to avoid rushing the American back and risking another setback, particularly given how demanding his system is physically.

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Christian Pulisic (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)

Will Pulisic play against Juventus?

That brings us to the twist surrounding Pulisic’s potential comeback. He is expected to start on the bench against Juventus rather than return directly to the starting lineup, with Amorim likely to introduce him for a limited spell if the match situation allows.

There is no guarantee that Pulisic will play, either, because much will depend on how the game develops. His absence from the starting XI reflects his current fitness level rather than a lack of confidence from Amorim, who still views him as an important technical asset. As reported by MilanNews, Pulisic is expected to be given his first minutes of the season from the bench, provided the circumstances of the match allow it.

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That could actually be the ideal route back. A controlled appearance would allow Pulisic to rebuild his rhythm without immediately being asked to handle a full match, while also giving him the chance to rediscover the confidence that made him such an important part of Milan’s attack.