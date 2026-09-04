Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son earns ‘Air Ronaldo Jr’ nickname after spectacular Al-Nassr moment

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son are once again attracting attention from soccer fans, with Ronaldo Jr. beginning the 2026-27 season with a moment that has sparked plenty of excitement around his development. The teenager is continuing his journey through Al-Nassr’s youth setup, and fresh footage has given supporters another reason to keep a close eye on his progress.

At 16, Ronaldo Jr. is entering an important stage of his development, where regular youth soccer and competitive experience are becoming increasingly valuable. His performances are naturally watched more closely than those of most academy players because of his famous father, but the teenager is gradually building a soccer identity of his own.

The latest footage, shared by nfcwely on X (formerly Twitter), comes from what appears to be an Al-Nassr youth team match and shows Ronaldo Jr. wearing the club’s No. 10 shirt.

The video captures the teenager leaping to meet a cross and powering a header beyond the goalkeeper, giving him his first goal of the new season. His movement toward the ball, timing, and ability to generate power immediately stood out.

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The finish quickly became the main talking point among supporters, particularly because it brought back memories of his father’s trademark aerial goals.

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‘Air Ronaldo Jr’ nickname takes off

The reaction from Al-Nassr supporters was overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the teenager’s finish and even giving him the nickname “Air Ronaldo Jr.” The nickname is an obvious reference to Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary leap and heading ability, which has produced countless memorable goals throughout his career.

Seeing similar characteristics from his son was always likely to generate comparisons, particularly when the goal itself came from a spectacular jump and header. A separate highlight reel provided a broader look at Ronaldo Jr.’s involvement during the match.

The nearly three-minute video features aerial and ground footage from the youth game, showing Ronaldo Jr. involved in attacking moves, making runs, receiving the ball, and contributing to his team’s build-up play. The footage is fan-produced rather than a complete tactical recording, but it still provides an interesting glimpse into his development.

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Following his father’s footsteps

Ronaldo Jr. has spent much of his journey under an enormous spotlight because of his surname. He is now developing within Al-Nassr’s academy system, where the focus will be on giving him the experience and soccer education required to progress through the ranks.

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at the senior club naturally makes the situation even more intriguing. Every goal or impressive performance from his son is inevitably compared with the qualities that made the five-time Ballon d’Or winner one of the sport’s greatest players.

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However, Ronaldo Jr. still has plenty of time to develop his own style and strengths. At 16, consistency, technical ability, tactical understanding and physical development are far more important than trying to reproduce everything his father achieved.