Christian Pulisic’s return timeline revealed ahead of Juventus derby in Serie A after staying put at Milan

Christian Pulisic remains one of the most intriguing figures around Milan heading into the weekend, with the American forward still waiting for his first competitive minutes of the season. His situation has also attracted attention beyond Italy, with Tottenham reportedly having made a last-minute enquiry, but his immediate priority is getting back onto the pitch and proving he is ready for a major Serie A test.

Pulisic has been working his way back from an injury suffered during the United States’ 2026 World Cup campaign. The problem was described as bone edema at the tibiofibular joint of his right leg, which kept him sidelined before he returned to team training in August.

Although the injury itself has now been resolved, his match fitness remains a concern. Pulisic spent the entire 2-0 victory over Venezia on the bench, with Milan choosing to manage his workload rather than rush him back into competitive action.

Milan manager Ruben Amorim explained the decision after the Venezia victory. “He possesses immense talent. I simply have to manage my players’ workloads, and at this moment, we need to win. Therefore, it’s challenging for Pulisic to find playing time, but he remains an incredibly important player for us.”

Ruben Amorim (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

The comments underline Pulisic’s importance to Milan despite his lack of involvement so far this season. The American remains viewed as a first-team regular, but the club appears determined to make sure his return is gradual rather than risking another setback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pulisic’s expected timeline for Juventus

The next major opportunity comes against Juventus in Turin, but Pulisic is not expected to start Sunday’s clash. The expectation is that he could finally receive some minutes from the bench, potentially featuring during the second half as he continues to rebuild his sharpness.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Pulisic would be closely monitored during Milan’s training week. The 27-year-old is eager to make his official return and will be assessed throughout the week before Amorim decides how much responsibility he can handle.

That makes Juventus a particularly interesting destination for his comeback. Pulisic missed a penalty in the Rossoneri’s away meeting with Juventus last season, and the American will have an opportunity to put that difficult moment behind him if he gets onto the pitch this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan has a shot saved by Michele Di Gregorio of Juventus

Why Milan is desperate to have him back

Pulisic’s importance has increased following Rafael Leao’s departure, with the American now possessing the highest combined goals and assists tally among Milan’s current attacking options. His ability to operate from either flank also gives Amorim valuable flexibility when deciding how to structure the attack.

The competition behind the striker remains fierce, with Adrien Rabiot, Alphadjo Cisse, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alexis Saelemaekers, Diego Moreira and Omari Hutchinson all capable of occupying attacking roles. However, Pulisic’s previous production means he is expected to push strongly for a starting position once he reaches full fitness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milan have begun the season positively with victories over Torino and Venezia, while Juventus have also won their opening two matches against Frosinone and Parma without conceding. The meeting in Turin therefore represents an early heavyweight test, even if Pulisic’s role is likely to remain limited.