Christian Pulisic welcomes teammate Fikayo Tomori back as Milan fails to address one major squad concern heading into Serie A

The summer transfer window has closed, and Milan enters the new season with a refreshed squad, renewed ambitions, and an unexpected reunion. Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori are once again preparing to fight for trophies together after the English defender’s dramatic return to the first-team setup, but there remains one unresolved issue that continues to divide opinion around the club.

Milan invested heavily during the summer transfer window, bringing in Goncalo Ramos, Mario Gila, Diego Moreira, Omari Hutchinson and promising youngster Sankhoun Diawara, while also securing young striker Andrej Kostic before sending him on loan. The Rossoneri strengthened several areas of the pitch, spending significant sums to back Ruben Amorim’s project ahead of a campaign that includes Serie A, the Europa League and the Coppa Italia.

Few expected Tomori to remain at San Siro after a summer in which he was repeatedly linked with Fulham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs. The defender even travelled to London on deadline day, but talks with Fulham collapsed, opening the door to a remarkable turnaround.

According to multiple Italian reports, such as La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sky Italia, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Amorim personally called the 28-year-old to inform him that he would be reintegrated into the squad. Tomori, who has consistently rejected offers in recent years, was pleased with the decision, having always preferred to continue his journey at the San Siro.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates with teammate Fikayo Tomori

The former Chelsea defender remains one of the last survivors of Milan’s 2021-22 Scudetto-winning team. His loyalty to the club, combined with injuries and transfer complications, ultimately convinced the Rossoneri hierarchy to bring him back into the fold.

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The key concern emerges in the middle of the story

Despite making several additions, Milan finished the transfer window without signing another experienced central defender. Defence remains the area where many supporters believe the squad is still short, especially with a demanding season ahead.

The club explored options such as Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio, Tiago Gabriel of Lecce, and Morato of Nottingham Forest, but none convinced the management enough to complete a deal. Fabrizio Romano eventually suggested that owner Gerry Cardinale, Amorim and the recruitment team agreed that no available player would significantly improve the department.

“We have young defenders who need to play; we won’t solve everything in the first transfer window of my Milan life. Perhaps you’ll be surprised by some players. Everyone wants everything immediately now, but I’m old school; I have patience,” Amorim explained.

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Gonçalo Inacio of Sporting CP

Milan place trust in youth and experience

The Portuguese coach believes Milan already has enough options to rotate. Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Matteo Gabbia, Tomori, Diawara and teenage prospect Vladimirov are expected to share responsibilities throughout the season. Diawara, who arrived from Troyes, is viewed as one of the club’s most promising talents.

Vladimirov, born in 2008, is another player highly rated by Amorim, although neither has extensive senior experience. That strategy comes with risks. Injuries to key players such as Gabbia have already highlighted how thin the depth can become, particularly with European football returning to San Siro.

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