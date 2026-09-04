Kylian Mbappe misses 5th penalty for Real Madrid: How many did Cristiano Ronaldo fail to convert?

Kylian Mbappe missed his fifth penalty for Real Madrid since arriving at the club, failing to convert from the spot in stoppage time as Real Betis handed Los Blancos their first defeat of the LaLiga season on Friday.

Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles guessed correctly and saved Mbappe’s effort in the 90+3rd minute, sealing a 1-0 win built on Troy Parrott’s 81st-minute header, after Real Madrid also had a Carlos Espi equalizer ruled out by VAR in the 87th minute.

It’s the latest in a growing list of missed spot kicks for the Frenchman since joining Real Madrid, following earlier misses against Liverpool and Athletic Club during the 2024-25 season, another against Barcelona in last season’s first Clasico, and one more in a matchday loss to Real Sociedad, though he converted the rebound on that occasion.

The struggles from the spot inevitably invite comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo, the club’s all-time top scorer and long regarded as one of the most reliable penalty takers in the sport. Across nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo missed 13 penalties, roughly matching Mbappe’s current tally in a fraction of the time and attempts.

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The difference lies largely in volume: Ronaldo scored around 79 penalties during his Real Madrid tenure, meaning his misses came against a much larger sample size than Mbappe has faced so far. Mbappe, for his part, has already converted 19 penalties since joining the club in 2024, according to Transfermarkt.

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Mbappe joins Ronaldo on unwanted list of penalty misses

Mbappe is now the fifth player in Real Madrid’s history to miss a penalty in the closing minutes of a LaLiga match with the score tied or the team trailing by a single goal, joining Cristiano Ronaldo on a list first compiled by MisterChip on X (formerly Twitter).

The Portuguese forward’s miss came in 2006 against Valencia, when he stepped up late in the match with the score level and failed to convert, a moment that until now stood as the most recent entry on the list before Saturday’s game against Betis. The rest of the group is completed by Alfredo Di Stéfano, who missed twice, along with Paul Breitner and Raul.