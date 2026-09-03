Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Spain
Comments

Marcos Llorente announces shock Spain retirement at 31 after 2026 World Cup win

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Marcos Llorente #5 of Spain.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesMarcos Llorente #5 of Spain.

The Spain national team took the global soccer community by storm with a dominant defensive run during the 2026 World Cup, conceding just one goal across the entire tournament. However, La Roja have suffered an immediate roster blow ahead of defending their crown in 2030, as utility star Marcos Llorente announced his retirement from international duty at just 31 years old.

In a statement published on his Instagram account on Thursday, September 3, Llorente confirmed that he is stepping away from the senior national team. The decision caught observers off guard, given his status as a key member of the World Cup-winning squad and the expectation that he could remain an integral contributor for years to come.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder turned right back also revealed that his retirement was decided well before the tournament kicked off in North America. “Regardless of whether I had gone to the World Cup or not, or whether we had won or not, I had already made this decision,” Llorente wrote.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Llorente made his senior debut for Spain on November 11, 2020, coming off the bench for 18 minutes in an international friendly against the Netherlands. Over the subsequent six years, he compiled 27 total caps while transitioning seamlessly between central midfield and right back, recording four assists without finding the back of the net for La Roja.

Marcos Llorente&#039;s Instagram post.

Marcos Llorente’s Instagram post.

The versatile Spaniard featured during the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign, but missed the final four due to a muscle injury as Spain went on to claim the title. He was also left off the final roster for UEFA Euro 2024 by manager Luis de la Fuente, missing out on another major trophy during that cycle.

Advertisement
‘Rodri is the Messi of Spanish football’: Spain boss Luis de la Fuente hails star after Barcelona move

see also

‘Rodri is the Messi of Spanish football’: Spain boss Luis de la Fuente hails star after Barcelona move

His crowning international moment arrived this summer as Spain captured the 2026 World Cup trophy. Llorente opened the tournament as De la Fuente’s starting right back, playing all 90 minutes in group stage victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, before Pedro Porro claimed the starting spot, leaving Llorente to make a brief six-minute cameo in the semifinal victory over France.

Marcos Llorente’s farewell letter

After spending a lot of time thinking it over, I have decided to close my chapter with the National Team. I am aware that I am still young and that, perhaps, if I kept doing things right, I would still have years left to continue playing in this shirt.

I know that many of you will not understand it and, surely, I wouldn’t have understood it from the outside either. But it is a personal decision, deeply considered and, above all, deeply felt. Regardless of whether I had gone to the World Cup or not, or whether we had won or not, I had already made this decision.

Advertisement

I can only be infinitely grateful to all the people I have crossed paths with over these years who have made it possible for my family and me to experience unique and unforgettable moments.

I take with me everything we experienced, but above all, these last 52 days. With a wonderful group that fought until the end to put Spain at the very top. And they did just that. It has been a matter of great pride to represent my country and be part of this history.

Thank you for everything. A warm embrace to everyone.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi reportedly set to welcome Paraguay World Cup star Matias Galarza as new Inter Miami teammate

Lionel Messi reportedly set to welcome Paraguay World Cup star Matias Galarza as new Inter Miami teammate

Lionel Messi will see his midfield strengthened with Inter Miami reportedly securing the signing of Paraguay World Cup standout Matias Galarza.

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes questions FIFA World Cup sanction, points to Gavi’s lighter punishment

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes questions FIFA World Cup sanction, points to Gavi’s lighter punishment

Leandro Paredes questioned FIFA's 10-match ban following the World Cup final incident, pointing out that Gavi received a far lighter punishment for the same clash.

Luis de la Fuente slams Scaloni’s Argentina after World Cup sanctions confirmed, claiming Spain’s ‘players were the victims’

Luis de la Fuente slams Scaloni’s Argentina after World Cup sanctions confirmed, claiming Spain’s ‘players were the victims’

Luis de la Fuente slammed Lionel Scaloni's Argentina following the altercations in the World Cup final and after the sanctions were confirmed, claiming that the Spain "players were the victims."

Antoine Griezmann joins Messi and Muller as the eighth World Cup winner to win MLS Player of the Matchday award

Antoine Griezmann joins Messi and Muller as the eighth World Cup winner to win MLS Player of the Matchday award

Antoine Griezmann has now joined Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller as the eight World Cup winner to ever win a MLS Player of the Matchday award.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo