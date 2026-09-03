Marcos Llorente announces shock Spain retirement at 31 after 2026 World Cup win

The Spain national team took the global soccer community by storm with a dominant defensive run during the 2026 World Cup, conceding just one goal across the entire tournament. However, La Roja have suffered an immediate roster blow ahead of defending their crown in 2030, as utility star Marcos Llorente announced his retirement from international duty at just 31 years old.

In a statement published on his Instagram account on Thursday, September 3, Llorente confirmed that he is stepping away from the senior national team. The decision caught observers off guard, given his status as a key member of the World Cup-winning squad and the expectation that he could remain an integral contributor for years to come.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder turned right back also revealed that his retirement was decided well before the tournament kicked off in North America. “Regardless of whether I had gone to the World Cup or not, or whether we had won or not, I had already made this decision,” Llorente wrote.

Llorente made his senior debut for Spain on November 11, 2020, coming off the bench for 18 minutes in an international friendly against the Netherlands. Over the subsequent six years, he compiled 27 total caps while transitioning seamlessly between central midfield and right back, recording four assists without finding the back of the net for La Roja.

Marcos Llorente’s Instagram post.

The versatile Spaniard featured during the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign, but missed the final four due to a muscle injury as Spain went on to claim the title. He was also left off the final roster for UEFA Euro 2024 by manager Luis de la Fuente, missing out on another major trophy during that cycle.

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His crowning international moment arrived this summer as Spain captured the 2026 World Cup trophy. Llorente opened the tournament as De la Fuente’s starting right back, playing all 90 minutes in group stage victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, before Pedro Porro claimed the starting spot, leaving Llorente to make a brief six-minute cameo in the semifinal victory over France.

Marcos Llorente’s farewell letter

“After spending a lot of time thinking it over, I have decided to close my chapter with the National Team. I am aware that I am still young and that, perhaps, if I kept doing things right, I would still have years left to continue playing in this shirt.

I know that many of you will not understand it and, surely, I wouldn’t have understood it from the outside either. But it is a personal decision, deeply considered and, above all, deeply felt. Regardless of whether I had gone to the World Cup or not, or whether we had won or not, I had already made this decision.

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I can only be infinitely grateful to all the people I have crossed paths with over these years who have made it possible for my family and me to experience unique and unforgettable moments.

I take with me everything we experienced, but above all, these last 52 days. With a wonderful group that fought until the end to put Spain at the very top. And they did just that. It has been a matter of great pride to represent my country and be part of this history.

Thank you for everything. A warm embrace to everyone.“