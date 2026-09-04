Yan Diomande’s slow start at Real Madrid after $145 million move explained as Jose Mourinho takes lessons from Franco Mastantuono

Yan Diomande’s arrival at Real Madrid was expected to generate enormous excitement, but the teenage forward has endured a surprisingly quiet start to life under Jose Mourinho. Franco Mastantuono’s own experience at the club has provided an important backdrop, with Mourinho taking a measured approach to Diomande as he begins adapting to the demands of Spanish soccer.

The Ivorian arrived from Leipzig as Real Madrid’s most expensive signing in history, with a guaranteed $145 million fee that could increase further through bonuses. Yet after the opening four La Liga matches, Diomande has been given only limited opportunities, prompting questions about why Mourinho has been reluctant to throw him straight into the starting lineup.

According to Transfermarkt and Diario AS, Diomande played 25 minutes against Espanyol, six against Real Sociedad and 26 against Malaga, giving him just 57 minutes across Madrid‘s opening three league matches.

Following Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on Friday, his overall tally had risen to only 83 minutes in the first four games. For a player carrying such a massive transfer fee, those numbers might appear surprising, but Mourinho has repeatedly stressed that the teenager’s development should be handled patiently.

Yan Diomande of Real Madrid looks on

Diomande is only 19 and has made an extraordinary rise over the past two years. After previously playing for Leganes B, he established himself at Leipzig and featured in 33 of 34 Bundesliga matches last season, starting 28 and producing 12 goals and eight assists.

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Mourinho explains his cautious approach

Mourinho addressed Diomande’s situation after the victory over Málaga, making it clear that the transfer fee will not dictate how quickly the youngster is introduced: “He must take it step by step. He is working hard and well, he is open and humble, wants to learn, listens to his teammates, and will develop.”

The Portuguese coach also acknowledged the enormous price attached to the youngster while insisting that it should not change his thinking. “I cannot look at the amount of €120 or €130 million… How much did we pay? I need to look at a player coming from a high-level season at RB Leipzig,” Mourinho said, via Diario AS.

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Why Mourinho does not want another Mastantuono situation

The reason behind Mourinho’s patience is now clearer: the Real Madrid manager wants to avoid repeating what happened with Franco Mastantuono by exposing another young signing to excessive pressure too quickly.

Mastantuono may be loaned this year

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho is deliberately protecting Diomande from the expectations surrounding his record-breaking transfer. Diario AS has likewise reported that the coach is taking everything step by step, allowing the teenager to adapt before pushing him toward a regular starting role.

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The approach also gives Mourinho a way to maintain balance within his squad. Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz impressed during pre-season and have earned their opportunities, meaning immediately displacing established players for a $145million arrival could create unnecessary pressure both on Diomande and inside the dressing room.