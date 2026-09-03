Cristiano Ronaldo receives glowing verdict from Ange Postecoglou as Al-Nassr boss explains why managing him is ‘easier’ than you think

Cristiano Ronaldo has worked with some of soccer’s biggest managers throughout his extraordinary career, but his latest relationship with Ange Postecoglou is already offering an interesting glimpse into life at Al-Nassr. The Australian coach has delivered a remarkably positive assessment of his superstar forward, revealing an aspect of Ronaldo that can often be overlooked when the spotlight falls on his enormous reputation.

Postecoglou has made an encouraging start in Riyadh, guiding Al-Nassr through an unbeaten opening to the 2026-27 campaign. His early results were rewarded with the Saudi Pro League Manager of the Month award for August, while the club continues to pursue major domestic and continental ambitions.

Al-Nassr is looking to defend its Saudi title while also chasing the elusive AFC Champions League crown. The 41-year-old superstar remains central to those ambitions, particularly as the club attempts to translate its strong domestic form into success on the continental stage.

For Postecoglou, having a player of Ronaldo’s stature could appear to present an enormous managerial challenge. The Portuguese forward has won almost everything available during his career, commands huge attention worldwide and is still pursuing extraordinary personal targets well into his 40s.

Yet Postecoglou does not appear concerned about managing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. In fact, his experience with elite players has led him to reach almost the opposite conclusion.

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Why Postecoglou says Ronaldo is easier to manage

Speaking about managing elite players, Ange Postecoglou said on the LiSTNR podcast The Howie Games: “I’ve been lucky enough to be around some great players, and they all share the same characteristics, irrespective of the kind of personality.” He continued: “They’re all hugely motivated; they’re all very focused.”

That mentality, according to Postecoglou, can actually make the manager’s job simpler because truly exceptional players understand the work required to remain at the top. The Al-Nassr boss explained the distinction by recalling advice from a previous coach: “Sometimes people don’t realize it’s a lot easier dealing with the great players rather than the ones who think they’re great.”

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That comment provides the clearest explanation for his glowing assessment of Ronaldo. The biggest stars may have enormous personalities, but genuine greatness comes with the discipline and work ethic needed to support it. Postecoglou sees those qualities in Ronaldo, even at this stage of his career. Rather than needing constant motivation from his manager, the Portuguese forward arrives with his own targets and an apparently relentless desire to achieve them.

Postecoglou added: “Because the great ones, they put in the hard work. They’re motivated. They do the right things.” For a coach, having that attitude inside the squad can be invaluable, particularly when trying to establish demanding standards across an entire team. The manager also highlighted the psychological benefit of working alongside such a player. He said: “And as a coach, as a manager, you go, ‘I want a piece of that.’”

What is driving Ronaldo amid 1,000-goal target?

Ronaldo’s motivation is currently being fueled by another milestone that would add yet another extraordinary chapter to his career. The Al-Nassr forward is closing in on 1,000 official career goals, a landmark that would make him the first player to reach the figure.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Postecoglou said: “You get that sense: [Ronaldo’s] still very motivated, he’s still got some very clear goals, he’s close to scoring 1,000 goals, which is going to be unbelievable.”

That pursuit helps explain why Postecoglou is so comfortable working with Ronaldo. The forward’s desire to keep improving and scoring means the manager is dealing with a player who already possesses the internal drive that coaches spend years trying to instill in others.

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