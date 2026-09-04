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Why is Bernardo Silva not starting today for Real Madrid vs Real Betis in 2026-27 La Liga season?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Bernardo Silva of Real Madrid
© Getty ImagesBernardo Silva of Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva is among the notable absentees from Real Madrid’s starting lineup against Real Betis, with Jose Mourinho making several changes for Friday’s La Liga trip to Seville. The Portuguese midfielder has quickly become an important part of Madrid’s squad since arriving this summer, making his place among the substitutes one of the talking points before kick-off.

Real Madrid enters the match looking to maintain its perfect start to the 2026-27 campaign. Mourinho’s side had collected nine points from its opening three games, scoring 10 goals while conceding only twice, but the trip to Betis represented a considerably tougher test.

Betis has traditionally made life difficult for Madrid at home, having avoided defeat in each of the previous four meetings between the sides in Seville. Los Blancos’ last away victory over the Analusians came in August 2021, meaning Mourinho had a significant unwanted streak to end.

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Manuel Pellegrini’s side also arrived with something to prove after suffering a surprising 5-2 defeat against Levante. Before that setback, Betis had opened the season with consecutive 1-0 victories over Real Sociedad and Valencia and remained one of the stronger teams outside La Liga’s traditional giants.

DateReal Madrid’s OpponentCompetitionResult
Aug. 30, 2026MalagaLa LigaWin (4-0)
Aug. 26, 2026Real SociedadLa LigaWin (4-1)
Aug. 22, 2026EspanyolLa LigaWin (2-1)

Real Madrid, meanwhile, had built considerable momentum. After narrowly beating Espanyol 2-1 away from home, it defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 before putting four past newly promoted Malaga.

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DateReal Betis’ OpponentCompetitionResult
Aug. 29, 2026LevanteLa LigaLoss (2-5)
Aug. 25, 2026ValenciaLa LigaWin (1-0)
Aug. 21, 2026Real SociedadLa LigaWin (1-0)

Why Bernardo Silva is not starting against Betis

The Madrid manager had plenty of selection decisions to make, particularly with the Champions League opener against Inter approaching next week. In fact, the expected lineup had suggested Bernardo Silva could feature from the start, but the final team sheet delivered a different outcome.

However, the reason is primarily tactical, with Mourinho choosing Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde as his midfield pairing for the trip to La Cartuja. Arda Guler starts on the right side of the attacking unit, while Bellingham continues in his familiar advanced role behind Mbappe.

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Bernardo Silva of Real Madrid controls the ball during the preseason friendly at Groupama Arena.

Bernardo Silva of Real Madrid controls the ball during the preseason friendly at Groupama Arena. (David Balogh/Getty Images)

Silva therefore begins the match on the bench, despite being one of Madrid’s most experienced midfield options. The decision represents another example of Mourinho rotating his new signing as he continues to establish the right balance in his midfield.

The Portuguese midfielder joined Real Madrid from Manchester City on a free transfer in June 2026, signing a contract through 2028. His versatility means Mourinho can deploy him as a deeper midfielder, No. 8, No. 10 or in wider positions, giving the coach plenty of options even when Silva does not start.

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Silva still has major role to play

Silva’s position in the squad should not be viewed as a sign that Mourinho has lost faith in him. The 32-year-old arrived after nine seasons at Manchester City, bringing enormous experience and a winning mentality to a Madrid team undergoing significant changes.

Mourinho has already shown that he is willing to rotate his midfield options rather than rely on the same XI every week. With La Liga and the Champions League beginning to overlap, keeping players fresh could become increasingly important.

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That makes Silva an especially valuable option from the bench. His technical quality and ability to operate in multiple positions give Mourinho a player capable of changing the rhythm of a match, particularly if Betis manages to make Madrid uncomfortable.

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