Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr future under threat as future could hinge on one major issue ahead of next season

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future at Al-Nassr has suddenly become a subject of serious uncertainty, with developments behind the scenes raising questions about what could happen after the current campaign. The Portuguese superstar remains central to the club’s ambitions, but a growing problem could eventually force both sides to reconsider their plans.

The situation is particularly intriguing because Ronaldo’s relationship with Al-Nassr extends beyond his role as a player. His influence at the club could eventually take a different form, but whether that remains possible may depend on how the club handles its increasingly complicated circumstances.

Al-Nassr has spent much of 2026 dealing with financial restrictions that have affected almost every area of its operations. Reports have claimed that the club’s debts have exceeded around $213 million, prompting tighter oversight and restrictions on spending.

The consequences have already been visible in the transfer market and within the squad. Al-Nassr has faced difficulties registering players and renewing contracts, while reports have also indicated that 18 youth players had their renewals blocked, forcing the club to rely on exceptionally young players to fill its squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC

Senior players have also been caught up in the uncertainty. The contract situations involving Abdulrahman Ghareeb and goalkeeper Raghed Al-Najjar have demonstrated that the financial restrictions are affecting more than potential new signings.

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The major issue threatening Ronaldo’s future

For Ronaldo, the issue carries additional significance because his relationship with Al-Nassr is believed to extend beyond what happens on the pitch. The 41-year-old joined the Saudi club in late 2022 and has since become the face of both Al-Nassr and the wider project.

The biggest concern is the continued financial oversight itself. According to former Al-Nassr legal department manager and sports law specialist Saad Al-Subaie, if things don’t change soon, Ronaldo’s future with the club may be in jeopardy for next season. Saad Al-Subaie warned: “If this situation continues, then it is almost certain that Cristiano’s continuation beyond the end of this season will be in doubt.”

That warning creates a remarkable possibility. The Portuguese’s future may depend less on his performances or desire to continue playing and more on whether Al-Nassr can resolve the financial restrictions surrounding the club.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

Problem that could affect his next role

The uncertainty could also extend beyond Ronaldo’s playing career. If his future involvement with Al-Nassr includes an administrative or ownership role, continued restructuring or changes to the club’s financial structure could affect how much influence he is able to maintain.

The club is already operating under greater financial supervision, with authorities looking at ways to improve revenues, reduce costs, and create a more sustainable model. Any major restructuring could therefore have consequences for Ronaldo’s position, particularly if the club’s ownership or leadership structure changes.

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At the same time, there is no indication that Ronaldo is currently preparing to walk away. His focus remains on competing at the highest level and reaching his extraordinary scoring target, while Al-Nassr continues to count on him as its biggest sporting and commercial figure.