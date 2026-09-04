AFA to reveal Argentina’s post-Messi friendly schedule Monday amid Scaloni contract uncertainty

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed via social media that it will reveal the matches, venues and dates for Argentina’s upcoming friendlies on Monday, marking the national team’s first announcement since Lionel Messi‘s retirement from international duty.

While official confirmation is still pending, the plan is for all three friendlies to be played in Argentina during the FIFA window running from September 20 to October 6, giving fans a chance to reconnect with the team after the World Cup final loss to Spain.

The matches are expected to be held in Buenos Aires, likely at El Monumental, along with stops in Rosario and either Cordoba or Santiago del Estero. The AFA is also reportedly hoping to convince Messi to attend at least one of the matches, whether as a player in a farewell game or as a special guest.

Argentina also won’t be able to call on several players and staff members currently serving FIFA suspensions stemming from incidents after the World Cup final against Spain: Leandro Paredes faces the longest ban at 10 matches, followed by Nahuel Molina (7), assistant coach Roberto Ayala (3), and Thiago Almada (1).

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While FIFA had approved a request allowing those sanctions to be served in friendlies rather than exclusively in official competitions, that relief comes with a catch — if the matches are played on Argentine soil, FIFA reportedly wouldn’t classify them as Class A friendlies, meaning none of those serving bans would be able to start clearing their suspensions, or even complete them, through these games.

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see also Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team retirement would make Jose Mourinho watch MLS games

Scaloni’s future remains uncertain

Beyond the matches themselves, the window arrives amid growing uncertainty over Scaloni’s own future. Asked whether the World Cup final carried the feel of a farewell despite his wish to continue, the coach didn’t rule out an exit.

“I have a contract until December and after that I’ll probably step away, contrary to what you’d think. I still have to talk with the president about it. This job is a dream, but it demands a lot of time, there’s a lot to do. We’ll see, I’ll be here until December,” Scaloni said, putting his continuation beyond the end of the year seriously in doubt.

AFA president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia pushed back on that uncertainty in an interview with TyC Sports, making clear the federation has no interest in looking beyond its current coach. “I don’t have a Plan B. My Plan A, my Plan B and my Plan C is Scaloni,” Tapia said. Whether that support is enough to convince Scaloni to extend his stay should become clear by the end of the year, once his contract officially expires.

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