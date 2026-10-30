Christian Pulisic signs new Milan deal until 2031: Where does he rank among USMNT’s highest-paid players?

Christian Pulisic has committed his long-term future to Milan, signing a contract extension that will keep him at San Siro until June 2031. The agreement represents a major show of confidence in the American forward, who has become one of the club’s most influential players since arriving from Chelsea in 2023. It also raises an interesting question about his position among the highest-paid American soccer players.

The announcement comes ahead of the Derby della Madonnina against Inter, giving Milan a significant boost as it looks to recover from its first Serie A defeat of the season under Ruben Amorim. Pulisic’s new agreement also provides a sense of stability after a career in Europe that has included several changes of club, managerial uncertainty and injury setbacks.

The Rossoneri confirmed on Friday that the 28-year-old forward had signed a contract extension running through June 30, 2031. His previous agreement was due to expire in the summer of 2027, with an option to extend it by another year.

In its official statement, the club highlighted the American’s importance since his arrival in July 2023. “Since joining the Rossoneri in July 2023, Christian has established himself as a key member of the team, standing out for his technical ability, character, consistency and unwavering work ethic,” Milan said.

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The Serie A giant also pointed to his 44 goals in 141 appearances as evidence of his contribution and explained that the renewal reflects a shared ambition to continue improving. Pulisic joined from Chelsea in a transfer worth approximately €22 million ($24.4 million) and has since become one of Milan’s most dependable attacking players.

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Why Milan is the right place for Pulisic

Pulisic’s decision to stay in Milan also reflects the stability he has found at the club. After moving to Borussia Dortmund as a teenager and later joining Chelsea, the American experienced changes in managers, injuries, and inconsistent playing time that made it difficult to establish a lasting home in European soccer.

His arrival in Italy in 2023 offered a different environment, with the forward quickly becoming an important part of the team. According to Milan’s official statistics, no other club player has scored more goals than the American since his arrival, while his 69 goal contributions and 212 chances created also underline his influence.

He has maintained his importance despite changes in the dugout, earning regular opportunities under different managers. Even after beginning the 2026-27 campaign on the bench while recovering from a serious leg injury, Pulisic worked his way back into Amorim’s plans.

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Ruben Amorim, Manager of AC Milan, interacts with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

How much will Pulisic earn compared to other US stars?

The financial details of the extension have attracted considerable attention, particularly because Pulisic was already among the highest-paid American players before signing his new agreement. According to The Athletic, the new contract guarantees him a base salary of €6.5 million ($7.05 million) per season, with performance-related bonuses potentially increasing his annual earnings to €10 million ($10.85 million).

That figure places Pulisic narrowly ahead of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, whose estimated annual salary is around $7 million (€6.45 million). Based on the supplied salary estimates, the Milan forward therefore remains at the top of the USMNT pay rankings, with the possibility of widening the gap if he earns the full bonus package.

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Rank Player Club Estimated Annual Salary 1. Christian Pulisic Milan ~$7.05M (€6.5M) 2. Weston McKennie Juventus $7.00M 3. Malik Tillman Bayer Leverkusen $5.55M 4. Timothy Weah Marseille $5.35M 5. Josh Sargent Toronto $5.26M (guaranteed MLS total compensation) 6. Johnny Cardoso Atletico Madrid $4.90M 7. Sergino Dest PSV $4.61M 8. Tyler Adams Bournemouth $4.25M 9. Antonee Robinson Fulham $4.25M 10. Folarin Balogun Monaco $3.79M

Other prominent American players also feature among the highest earners in European football. Malik Tillman of Bayer Leverkusen is estimated to earn approximately $5.55 million (€5.12 million) annually, while Timothy Weah at Marseille is reportedly on around $5.35 million (€4.93 million).

The figures underline how much Pulisic’s new agreement strengthens his financial position among American players. However, salary comparisons should be treated as estimates, as clubs rarely disclose complete contract details and reported figures can differ depending on whether they refer to gross or net earnings.

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