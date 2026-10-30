Christian Pulisic’s Derby della Madonnina status revealed as Milan recovers three starters for Inter showdown in Serie A

Christian Pulisic is among the key names attracting attention ahead of Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina, as Milan prepares to face city rival Inter at San Siro. After a difficult midweek defeat and several injury concerns, Ruben Amorim has received an important boost before his first Milan derby, with three players offering a much-needed injury boost.

Saturday’s meeting comes at a crucial point in Milan’s season. The Rossoneri have slipped seven points behind league leaders Inter, making a positive result particularly important as they look to remain involved in the Serie A title race.

Inter arrives at San Siro in considerably stronger league form, sitting at the top of the table with 25 points from nine matches. Cristian Chivu’s side has won eight games and drawn one, although several recent victories have required late goals or comebacks.

Milan receives triple injury boost before the derby

An ever-increasing injury list has hampered Milan’s preparations. Fikayo Tomori suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh during the 4-2 defeat against Bologna, joining Samuel Chukwueze, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Pietro Terracciano among the unavailable players.

Goncalo Ramos, Christian Pulisic and Diego Moreira of AC Milan

However, Mario Gila, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira are expected to return to contention after recovering from their respective problems. Their availability gives Amorim more options in defence and midfield, particularly after he was forced to rotate his team during the midweek fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luka Modric is also expected to return to the starting lineup after beginning the Bologna match on the bench. The 41-year-old could partner Rabiot in midfield, providing experience and control for a game in which the Red and Blacks will need to respond after conceding four goals at home.

Will Pulisic start against Inter?

One of the biggest selection questions concerns Pulisic, who was also left out of the starting XI against Bologna. After being rested for that match, the American is expected to return to the lineup and operate behind striker Goncalo Ramos in Amorim’s predicted lineup, according to MilanNews and Sky Italia.

Ruben Amorim, Manager of AC Milan, interacts with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Omari Hutchinson and Diego Moreira on the offensive line, the 28-year-old American may start as the No. 10 behind Goncalo Ramos in a 4-2-3-1 system. Alternatively, a 4-3-3 option might see Pulisic start on the left wing, with Ramos in the center and Hutchinson on the opposite flank.

Pulisic has just signed a new contract with Milan, reportedly worth up to €10 million ($10.85M) per season, and will be expected to make an impact in one of the club’s biggest fixtures. His record against the Nerazzurri also offers an encouraging reminder of his influence, having scored in one of Milan’s victories over its arch-rival last season.