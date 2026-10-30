Lionel Messi could extend his Inter Miami contract beyond 2028 despite reports of a return to Argentina

Lionel Messi has no plans to change clubs in the coming months or years, and could even stay at Inter Miami beyond the end of his current contract. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine star is very happy in Florida and is fully focused on the club, despite the reports linking him with a return to Newell’s Old Boys, the first club of his career in Argentina.

Messi’s contract runs until the end of 2028, after he signed a renewal in October 2025, and Romano says the player wants to respect the deal in full. The Italian journalist added that Messi, who is “obviously in control of his future,” could decide later whether to go beyond that date. For now, he said, the intention is to continue at Inter Miami, not to go back to Argentina or join any other club.

The speculation about a return to Rosario began in February, when Newell’s said they had held talks with Messi over an emotional return to the club, with a possible move in the first half of 2027.

Nothing was finalized at the time, and the club’s interest has been one of the biggest storylines around Messi’s future ever since. Romano’s update points in the opposite direction, with the player and his family happy in Miami and no intention of changing anything.

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A bond that goes beyond football

Messi’s connection with Inter Miami is no longer just about what he does on the pitch. Since arriving in July 2023, the Argentine has become the center of a project that touches the club’s business, its image and its future, and everything suggests that both sides want that relationship to last well beyond his playing days.

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Romano also noted that Messi is deeply involved in several projects outside the pitch, including the Messi Cup for young talents, which is another reason he is not looking to make changes. At 39, and now that he has retired from the Argentina national team, the captain of Inter Miami is fully focused on the club, which continues to be the face of MLS.

The club shares that vision. According to reports, Inter Miami are already planning a long-term future with Messi that goes beyond his current contract, including the possibility of him joining the ownership group once he stops playing.

Whether it is through a longer contract, a role in the ownership group or the projects he leads away from the pitch, Messi’s future appears tied to Inter Miami for years to come. For now, the only certainty is that he is committed to the club, and that both sides are already building something that will outlast his playing career.

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