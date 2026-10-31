How to watch Santander vs Real Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santander vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santander vs Real Madrid WHAT LaLiga WHEN 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT • Sunday, November 1, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Santander host Real Madrid on Sunday, November 1 off the back of a 2-0 win over Ribadesella on October 29, a 2-1 victory against Espanyol on October 24, and a 0-2 loss to Osasuna on October 18. Two wins in their last three outings show some momentum heading into this one, even with that defeat to Osasuna sitting in the middle of the run. This matchup represents a major step up in competition for Santander, who will need their best performance of the season to keep pace with their visitors.

Real Madrid arrive having won each of their last three matches, including a 2-1 victory over Barcelona on October 25 that followed a 4-1 rout of Leipzig on October 21 and a 4-1 win against Sevilla on October 18. The club have been scoring freely across that stretch, putting up four goals in back-to-back games before grinding out the result against Barcelona. That form puts Real Madrid in a strong position as they travel to face Santander, with little reason for them to change an approach that keeps producing wins.

Santander vs Real Madrid: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Real Madrid vs. Santander 4-0 February 18, 2012 Primera División Santander vs. Real Madrid 0-0 September 21, 2011 Primera División Santander vs. Real Madrid 1-3 March 6, 2011 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Santander 6-1 October 23, 2010 Primera División Santander vs. Real Madrid 0-2 April 4, 2010 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Santander 1-0 November 21, 2009 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Santander 1-0 February 7, 2009 Primera División Santander vs. Real Madrid 0-2 September 21, 2008 Primera División Santander vs. Real Madrid 0-2 April 20, 2008 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Santander 3-1 December 1, 2007 Primera División

2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 11 +14 28 2 Barcelona 10 +29 27 3 Real Madrid 10 +15 24 4 Real Betis 10 +2 20 5 Real Sociedad 10 +1 19 6 Sevilla 10 +0 17 7 Alaves 10 +3 12 8 Athletic Club 9 +3 12 9 Celta Vigo 10 +3 12 10 Villarreal 11 +0 12 11 Deportivo 10 +0 11 12 Espanyol 11 -1 11 13 Osasuna 10 -10 11 14 Santander 10 -11 11 15 Elche 10 -3 10 16 Levante 11 -5 10 17 Rayo Vallecano 9 -8 9 18 Getafe 10 -10 9 19 Valencia 10 -10 6 20 Malaga 10 -12 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Levante vs. Atletico Madrid Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:00 AM Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta Vigo Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:15 AM Real Betis vs. Malaga Saturday, October 31, 2026 1:30 PM Barcelona vs. Alaves Saturday, October 31, 2026 4:00 PM Getafe vs. Sevilla Sunday, November 1, 2026 8:00 AM Santander vs. Real Madrid Sunday, November 1, 2026 10:15 AM Elche vs. Valencia Sunday, November 1, 2026 12:30 PM Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad Sunday, November 1, 2026 3:00 PM Deportivo vs. Osasuna Monday, November 2, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With ESPN+, you can watch Santander vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary