Lionel Messi avoids suspension for crucial Inter Miami vs New England clash despite fifth yellow card

Lionel Messi will be available for Inter Miami’s decisive match against New England Revolution on Nov. 1, even though he received his fifth yellow card of the MLS season in the 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati.

The Argentine captain avoids a suspension thanks to a league rule that rewards good behavior, a relief for the Herons as they fight for a place in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup.

Messi was booked in the 44th minute at Nu Stadium, adding to the yellow cards he had already received in matchweeks 8, 11, 20 and 31, and the one he got in matchweek 33.

Under MLS rules, a player automatically reduces his yellow card total by one each time he appears in five consecutive matches without receiving a yellow card, a red card or supplemental discipline. The incentive can be applied a maximum of three times in the regular season.

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Messi went more than five games without a booking on two occasions, so two of his five cards no longer count toward the accumulation that would force him to miss a match.

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see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami compromise 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup spot with 2-2 draw vs Cincinnati

The bookings remain on his disciplinary record, but they no longer put him at risk of a suspension, which keeps him available for a game in which Inter Miami cannot afford to be without their best player.

What is at stake for Inter Miami in New England

For Messi and Inter Miami, the importance of the match goes far beyond three points. The trip to Gillette Stadium could decide whether the Herons play on the continental stage next year, and the Argentine captain’s availability could not come at a better time.

Inter Miami sit third in the Eastern Conference, two points behind New England, and both teams have already qualified for the MLS playoffs. The Champions Cup is another story. Nashville have secured the Supporters’ Shield, which means second place in the East will earn one of the automatic spots, making the match in New England crucial for both sides.

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Head coach Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez said after the draw with Cincinnati that his team no longer has any margin for error in the final two games of the regular season.

“I am convinced that the frustration we feel, just like after the previous match, must make us stronger, because we no longer have any margin for error. We need to realize that we are a club that has to step forward, take risks, show personality and play football without fear of making mistakes,” explained the Argentine coach.

With Messi cleared to play, Inter Miami head to New England knowing that a win could change the outlook of their season, while a slip could leave them chasing a Champions Cup spot in the final matchday. The Herons still control their own destiny, but after a late draw with Cincinnati, there is little room for anything other than three points.

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