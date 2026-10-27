How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

|WHO
|AC Milan vs Bologna
|WHAT
|Serie A
|WHEN
|1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT • Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium, Paramount+
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
AC Milan vs Bologna record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Bologna vs. AC Milan
|0-3
|February 3, 2026
|Serie A 25/26
|AC Milan vs. Bologna
|1-0
|September 14, 2025
|Serie A 25/26
|AC Milan vs. Bologna
|0-1
|May 14, 2025
|2024/2025
|AC Milan vs. Bologna
|3-1
|May 9, 2025
|Serie A 2024-25
|Bologna vs. AC Milan
|2-1
|February 27, 2025
|Serie A 2024-25
2026-27 Serie A standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inter Milan
|8
|+13
|22
|2
|Lazio
|8
|+11
|22
|3
|Roma
|8
|+13
|18
|4
|AC Milan
|8
|+9
|18
|5
|Como 1907
|8
|+7
|17
|6
|Frosinone
|8
|+4
|14
|7
|Juventus
|8
|+3
|14
|8
|Torino
|8
|+2
|13
|9
|Cagliari
|8
|-3
|13
|10
|Napoli
|8
|+3
|11
|11
|Atalanta
|8
|-1
|10
|12
|Lecce
|8
|-5
|9
|13
|Bologna
|8
|-2
|8
|14
|Sassuolo
|8
|-4
|8
|15
|Monza
|8
|-3
|7
|16
|Genoa
|8
|-7
|7
|17
|Udinese
|8
|-9
|4
|18
|Fiorentina
|8
|-10
|4
|19
|Parma
|8
|-10
|4
|20
|Venezia FC
|8
|-11
|3
All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Sassuolo vs. Lazio
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Torino vs. Como 1907
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Roma vs. Cagliari
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Venezia FC vs. Inter Milan
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Parma vs. Udinese
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|1:30 PM
|AC Milan vs. Bologna
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Monza vs. Napoli
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Genoa vs. Juventus
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Frosinone vs. Lecce
|Thursday, October 29, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Fiorentina vs. Atalanta
|Thursday, October 29, 2026
|3:45 PM
More details on how to watch
Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- AC Milan will face Bologna on Wednesday, October 28, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
- Peacock will carry the AC Milan vs Bologna game in the United States.
- AC Milan lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.