How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Bologna on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO AC Milan vs Bologna WHAT Serie A WHEN 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT • Wednesday, October 28, 2026 WHERE Peacock Premium, Paramount+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan come into this match off a win against Udinese (2-0). Before that, they beat Atalanta 3-2. They have won 2 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.

In their most recent outing, Bologna beat Cagliari 2-0. That followed a loss against Inter (1-3). They have won 2 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.

AC Milan vs Bologna record

AC Milan and Bologna have met 5 times: 3 wins for AC Milan, 2 for Bologna and 0 draws.

Match Score Date Competition Bologna vs. AC Milan 0-3 February 3, 2026 Serie A 25/26 AC Milan vs. Bologna 1-0 September 14, 2025 Serie A 25/26 AC Milan vs. Bologna 0-1 May 14, 2025 2024/2025 AC Milan vs. Bologna 3-1 May 9, 2025 Serie A 2024-25 Bologna vs. AC Milan 2-1 February 27, 2025 Serie A 2024-25

2026-27 Serie A standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Inter Milan 8 +13 22 2 Lazio 8 +11 22 3 Roma 8 +13 18 4 AC Milan 8 +9 18 5 Como 1907 8 +7 17 6 Frosinone 8 +4 14 7 Juventus 8 +3 14 8 Torino 8 +2 13 9 Cagliari 8 -3 13 10 Napoli 8 +3 11 11 Atalanta 8 -1 10 12 Lecce 8 -5 9 13 Bologna 8 -2 8 14 Sassuolo 8 -4 8 15 Monza 8 -3 7 16 Genoa 8 -7 7 17 Udinese 8 -9 4 18 Fiorentina 8 -10 4 19 Parma 8 -10 4 20 Venezia FC 8 -11 3

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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET) Sassuolo vs. Lazio Tuesday, October 27, 2026 1:30 PM Torino vs. Como 1907 Tuesday, October 27, 2026 3:45 PM Roma vs. Cagliari Tuesday, October 27, 2026 3:45 PM Venezia FC vs. Inter Milan Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM Parma vs. Udinese Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM AC Milan vs. Bologna Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM Monza vs. Napoli Wednesday, October 28, 2026 3:45 PM Genoa vs. Juventus Wednesday, October 28, 2026 3:45 PM Frosinone vs. Lecce Thursday, October 29, 2026 1:30 PM Fiorentina vs. Atalanta Thursday, October 29, 2026 3:45 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary