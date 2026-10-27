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How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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AC Milan vs Bologna
© Getty ImagesAC Milan vs Bologna
Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Bologna on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AC Milan vs Bologna
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT • Wednesday, October 28, 2026
WHERE Peacock Premium, Paramount+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan come into this match off a win against Udinese (2-0). Before that, they beat Atalanta 3-2. They have won 2 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.
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In their most recent outing, Bologna beat Cagliari 2-0. That followed a loss against Inter (1-3). They have won 2 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.

AC Milan vs Bologna record

AC Milan and Bologna have met 5 times: 3 wins for AC Milan, 2 for Bologna and 0 draws.
Match Score Date Competition
Bologna vs. AC Milan 0-3 February 3, 2026 Serie A 25/26
AC Milan vs. Bologna 1-0 September 14, 2025 Serie A 25/26
AC Milan vs. Bologna 0-1 May 14, 2025 2024/2025
AC Milan vs. Bologna 3-1 May 9, 2025 Serie A 2024-25
Bologna vs. AC Milan 2-1 February 27, 2025 Serie A 2024-25

2026-27 Serie A standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Inter Milan 8 +13 22
2 Lazio 8 +11 22
3 Roma 8 +13 18
4 AC Milan 8 +9 18
5 Como 1907 8 +7 17
6 Frosinone 8 +4 14
7 Juventus 8 +3 14
8 Torino 8 +2 13
9 Cagliari 8 -3 13
10 Napoli 8 +3 11
11 Atalanta 8 -1 10
12 Lecce 8 -5 9
13 Bologna 8 -2 8
14 Sassuolo 8 -4 8
15 Monza 8 -3 7
16 Genoa 8 -7 7
17 Udinese 8 -9 4
18 Fiorentina 8 -10 4
19 Parma 8 -10 4
20 Venezia FC 8 -11 3
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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET)
Sassuolo vs. Lazio Tuesday, October 27, 2026 1:30 PM
Torino vs. Como 1907 Tuesday, October 27, 2026 3:45 PM
Roma vs. Cagliari Tuesday, October 27, 2026 3:45 PM
Venezia FC vs. Inter Milan Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM
Parma vs. Udinese Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM
AC Milan vs. Bologna Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM
Monza vs. Napoli Wednesday, October 28, 2026 3:45 PM
Genoa vs. Juventus Wednesday, October 28, 2026 3:45 PM
Frosinone vs. Lecce Thursday, October 29, 2026 1:30 PM
Fiorentina vs. Atalanta Thursday, October 29, 2026 3:45 PM

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • AC Milan will face Bologna on Wednesday, October 28, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
  • Peacock will carry the AC Milan vs Bologna game in the United States.
  • AC Milan lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.
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How to watch Bologna vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Bologna vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Bologna will face AC Milan on Matchday 23 of the 2025/26 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, location, kickoff time, and viewing options, including TV coverage and live streaming in the USA.

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