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AC Milan vs Bologna: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Serie A match

World Soccer Talk

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Goncalo Ramos of AC Milan and Arthur Theate of Bologna.
© Getty ImagesGoncalo Ramos of AC Milan and Arthur Theate of Bologna.
Milan host Bologna at San Siro in a Serie A clash between two sides who have shown they can score goals in bunches this season.
AC Milan come into this one on a three-game unbeaten run. They beat Udinese 2-0 on October 25 and edged a 3-2 shootout against Atalanta on October 18, before that they drew 1-1 with Sassuolo on October 11. A win here would keep Milan firmly in the hunt at the top of the table.
Bologna arrive having split their last three results. They bounced back from a 1-3 loss to Inter on October 17 with a 2-0 win over Cagliari on October 24, and before the Inter defeat they had beaten Lecce 2-1 on October 11. Three points at San Siro would be a statement result for their European ambitions.
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AC Milan confirmed lineup

Ruben Amorim sends out Milan in a 4-4-1-1 with Mike Maignan behind a back four of Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic and Davide Bartesaghi. Ardon Jashari and Yunus Musah flank the midfield with Omari Hutchinson pushed into a deeper creative role just behind Goncalo Ramos, who leads the line alone.
AC Milan confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlović, Pervis Estupiñán, Yunus Musah, Alphadjo Cissé, Ardon Jashari, Omari Hutchinson, Gonçalo Ramos, Davide Bartesaghi. Coach: Ruben Amorim.

Bologna confirmed lineup

Raffaele Palladino sets Bologna up in a 3-4-3, with Lukasz Skorupski protected by a back three of Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Casale and Arthur Theate. Nadir Zortea and Juan Miranda provide the width as wing-backs, while Tommaso Pobega and Nikola Moro anchor the midfield. Up front, Federico Bernardeschi, Jens Odgaard and Nicolo Cambiaghi form a fluid front three designed to stretch Milan’s back line. Bologna have no listed absences, meaning Palladino can select from a full squad for this trip to Milan.
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Bologna confirmed starting XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Ł. Skorupski, Matteo Darmian, Nicolò Casale, Arthur Theate, Nadir Zortea, Tommaso Pobega, Lewis Ferguson, Abdel Rahim Alhassane Bonkano, Federico Bernardeschi, Jens Odgaard, Samuel Mbangula Tshifunda. Coach: Raffaele Palladino.
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