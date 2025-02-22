Trending topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes bold prediction about La Liga title race

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, reacts during the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and Real Madrid CF at Estadio El Sadar on February 15, 2025 in Pamplona, Spain.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesCarlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, reacts during the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and Real Madrid CF at Estadio El Sadar on February 15, 2025 in Pamplona, Spain.

Despite an early-season struggle, Real Madrid has once again proven to be one of the top teams in Europe, both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League. As the team finds its form, coach Carlo Ancelotti made a bold prediction about how the La Liga title race will unfold.

FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have put up a fierce fight in the La Liga title race, keeping the points difference minimal while also performing admirably in European competitions. When asked whether the three teams are equally positioned to win the league, Ancelotti weighed in:

In general, it’s hard to find a league as competitive as here in Spain, especially this season. In Italy, there aren’t as many teams competing, while in England, there is one team, Liverpool, which has made a significant difference so far. Here, three teams are tied, and they are all at a very high level. This is a league that will be decided in the last match,” he said during his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Girona.

The coach also emphasized the importance of securing points at this stage of the season, especially in matches like the one against Girona. “It’s a game at an important moment of the season. We’ve shown a good version of ourselves against City, and we need to repeat it,” the coach admitted. “We’ve reached a point where we cannot afford to fail, where La Liga is very tight, and every game could be vital to reach the end of the competition,” he added.

Real Madrid will host Girona on Sunday for Matchday 25, aiming to reclaim the top spot in the league. Los Blancos are currently in third with 51 points, tied with Barcelona, who have a better goal difference. Atletico Madrid leads the table with 53 points, though they have played one more match.

Kylian Mbappe’s unbelievable 24-hours: From Manchester City hat-trick to sacking second boss at Caen amid fans’ protests and crisis

see also

Kylian Mbappe’s unbelievable 24-hours: From Manchester City hat-trick to sacking second boss at Caen amid fans’ protests and crisis

Ancelotti to face Girona without Bellingham

One of the biggest absences for Sunday’s game will be English star Jude Bellingham. The midfielder received a two-match suspension after allegedly insulting the referee during the last game against Osasuna. Although Real Madrid appealed the decision, the Spanish Football Federation upheld the sanction.

“We must respect this decision. That said, the club will appeal to try to reduce the two-match suspension. Tomorrow, another player will play, and we’ve been able to get good results without Bellingham, and we can do so again tomorrow,” Ancelotti confirmed.

The club plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in hopes of reducing Bellingham’s ban, with hopes of having him available for next week’s match against Real Sociedad.

