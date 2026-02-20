Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic earns praise as Milan teammate and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal ally calls him ‘one of the best’

Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates his goal with Strahinja Pavlovic that was later disallowed
© Getty Images Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates his goal with Strahinja Pavlovic that was later disallowed

Certain players command respect not just through goals and assists, but through the way they adapt, connect, and elevate those around them. At Milan, American star Christian Pulisic has done exactly that, earning admiration from a teammate who also shares the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo at international level.

In a recent interview, тхе Portuguese winger spoke warmly about Christian Pulisic, highlighting not only his soccer qualities but also his intelligence, professionalism, and rapid adaptation to Serie A. The praise adds another layer to Pulisic’s growing influence at the club, where he has quietly become one of the most decisive figures in recent seasons. Before delving deeper into his words, it is time to reveal the identity of the admirer.

Rafael Leao, Milan’s Portuguese star and Cristiano Ronaldo’s international teammate, delivered glowing praise for Christian Pulisic in an interview with CBS Sports. His words painted a picture of a player who has integrated seamlessly into Italian soccer while maintaining a decisive impact on the pitch. “Now we know each other on the pitch. This season we’ve had a few injuries, we haven’t had great opportunities together,” Leao said.

He’s a great player, one of the best in recent seasons“, he added. The Portugal international ace went even further, emphasizing how much trust he has in the American when they share the field. “I expect a lot. When he plays, and I’m on the pitch, I’m like: ‘Yeah, Christian will do something.’”

Perhaps the most striking part of his praise came when he highlighted Pulisic’s adaptation off the pitch. “When he arrived, he understood the league fast. He speaks Italian almost perfectly, even with an American accent.” The 26-year-old also described Pulisic as “a great player, one of the best in recent seasons,” underlining his status as a key figure at the club.

Pulisic’s impact at Milan despite injury challenges this season

Christian Pulisic’s influence at Milan has been undeniable, even during periods of physical setbacks. He is currently the club’s top scorer this season, with 10 goals and two assists in 22 appearances, a remarkable return given his intermittent fitness issues.

The American has struggled with bursitis in recent weeks, limiting his availability and rhythm, and he has yet to score in 2026. Still, his contributions earlier in the campaign laid the foundation for Milan’s attacking output, and his presence remains vital for the club’s ambitions. Leao’s comments reflect the perception inside the dressing room: when Pulisic plays, he is expected to create something decisive.

pulisic leao

Rafael Leao of AC Milan (L) celebrates after scoring his goal with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan (R)

Growing reputation in Italy

With both Pulisic and Leao returning to fitness, Milan’s attacking options look significantly stronger. Their availability could allow the coach to deploy them in their natural positions, unlocking the attacking trident that was initially envisioned at the start of the season.

Beyond statistics and formations, Leao’s words highlight something deeper: The American’s growing reputation in Italy. Adapting quickly to Serie A is no small feat, particularly for a foreign player arriving with massive expectations. His linguistic and cultural integration, combined with his performances, have made him a respected figure among teammates and fans alike.

For a USMNT player in Europe, such praise from a Portuguese star who plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo is particularly significant. It reinforces the idea that Pulisic is no longer just a high-profile signing; he is a trusted, influential leader within the squad.

