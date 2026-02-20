Messi could be joined by Manchester United star as Inter Miami reportedly eye five-time Champions League winner

As they prepare to begin their 2026 Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami are already looking ahead. Lionel Messi’s team could sign a Manchester United star who is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

According to SunSport, Casemiro is being considered by the Herons as a potential reinforcement this summer. “Miami are one of several clubs weighing up a move for the former Real Madrid midfielder,” the report states.

That interest, apparently, is mutual. “Casemiro, who turns 34 next week, was spotted enjoying a mini winter break in Miami with wife Anna this week,” SunSport added, before claiming that the midfielder “was in Florida to scout the area as he weighs up his options after the World Cup in the summer.”

Casemiro is under contract with Manchester United through June 30 of this year and, although he had the option to extend it for one more season, he recently announced his decision to leave the English side at the end of the current campaign. At that point, he will become a free agent and be free to negotiate with any club in the world.

Casemiro of Manchester United during a Premier League match.

Inter Miami would benefit from Casemiro’s arrival

It makes perfect sense that Inter Miami would be interested in signing Casemiro. At the end of last year, they lost one of their biggest stars, Sergio Busquets, who decided to retire after winning the MLS title in early December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi to face former Barcelona teammate in MLS as Columbus Crew announce signing of Portuguese star

That departure left a major void in central midfield, a key position for any team, and one that will not be easy to fill. During the current transfer window, the Herons signed a player in that role: David Ayala, a 23-year-old Argentine midfielder who stood out over the past four seasons with Portland Timbers.

Ayala’s contribution will undoubtedly be valuable, considering his MLS experience and his youth, which provides more physical range than Busquets offered. However, the young midfielder lacks the European pedigree and overall quality of Busquets, and that difference could become evident over time.

Given that scenario, Casemiro’s profile would be a natural fit in Miami. Like Busquets, he brings vast experience at the highest level of European soccer, having played a key role in five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and remaining a prominent figure in the Premier League with Manchester United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami face competition for Casemiro

Naturally, a player of Casemiro’s caliber becoming a free agent will attract interest from multiple clubs. Beyond Inter Miami’s reported pursuit, other teams are said to be targeting the 33-year-old Brazilian star.

“The five-time Champions League winner has also drawn interest from FC Porto and Sao Paulo, who he joined as a schoolboy and turned pro,” The Sun reports. “Sao Paulo are set to offer Casemiro a two-year deal with an option to work for the club at the end of his contract.”

Emotional ties could ultimately play a decisive role in Casemiro’s decision. In that regard, Sao Paulo and Porto may hold an advantage, as the midfielder previously played for both clubs. Other options reportedly include a move to Saudi Arabia, as well as interest from LA Galaxy, Inter Miami’s MLS rival.

Advertisement