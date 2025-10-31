USMNT makes decision on Christian Pulisic’s availability after Milan ultimatum: Will he be called up for November friendlies?

The tension between Milan and the U.S. men’s national team has reached a boiling point over the future of Christian Pulisic. Once again, club and country find themselves at odds, and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. While Milan continues its charge near the top of Serie A, the United States prepares for two friendlies that will help shape its 2026 World Cup roster. Somewhere between the two, Pulisic’s fate has been decided — but not without a struggle.

It’s been a season of mixed emotions for the Rossoneri. On one hand, the club sits just a single point off the top of the Serie A table; on the other, it has been battling an injury crisis that’s disrupted momentum and tested depth. Pulisic’s hamstring injury, suffered while on duty with the USMNT in October, remains a sore spot for everyone at Milanello.

After the winger returned from international duty injured in the first half of the second friendly, frustration boiled over within the Italian side. This time, the club was determined not to let history repeat itself.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan formally requested that Mauricio Pochettino exclude Pulisic from the upcoming U.S. squad for November’s international break. The reasoning was straightforward: the player is still completing the final phase of recovery, and the team’s medical staff believes he should stay in Italy to train under supervision rather than risk aggravation by traveling abroad.

The decision revealed

After days of negotiations and uncertainty, the decision has been made: Christian Pulisic will not be called up by the U.S. national team for the November friendlies. As Gazzetta put it, “An agreement has been reached between Milan and the United States national team regarding the player’s availability.” Though the details were kept private, the message from the Serie A giant was crystal clear — the club wants its main star healthy for the Derby della Madonnina against Inter, a match they view as pivotal to its title challenge.

The arrangement came after several rounds of communication between Milan’s CEO Giorgio Furlani, head coach Massimiliano Allegri, and U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino. For Milan, the choice was about long-term fitness; for the U.S., it was about losing their captain during a crucial stage of team preparation for 2026.

This tug-of-war reflects a growing tension between the player’s dual commitments. Milan insists on prioritizing Pulisic’s health, especially after the club’s poor experience in October. Meanwhile, the U.S. federation had wanted their captain available for matches against Paraguay and Uruguay — friendlies seen as essential for testing Pochettino’s tactical setup ahead of the World Cup.