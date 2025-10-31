Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
friendly
Comments

USMNT makes decision on Christian Pulisic’s availability after Milan ultimatum: Will he be called up for November friendlies?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

The tension between Milan and the U.S. men’s national team has reached a boiling point over the future of Christian Pulisic. Once again, club and country find themselves at odds, and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. While Milan continues its charge near the top of Serie A, the United States prepares for two friendlies that will help shape its 2026 World Cup roster. Somewhere between the two, Pulisic’s fate has been decided — but not without a struggle.

It’s been a season of mixed emotions for the Rossoneri. On one hand, the club sits just a single point off the top of the Serie A table; on the other, it has been battling an injury crisis that’s disrupted momentum and tested depth. Pulisic’s hamstring injury, suffered while on duty with the USMNT in October, remains a sore spot for everyone at Milanello.

After the winger returned from international duty injured in the first half of the second friendly, frustration boiled over within the Italian side. This time, the club was determined not to let history repeat itself.

According to La Gazzetta dello SportAC Milan formally requested that Mauricio Pochettino exclude Pulisic from the upcoming U.S. squad for November’s international break. The reasoning was straightforward: the player is still completing the final phase of recovery, and the team’s medical staff believes he should stay in Italy to train under supervision rather than risk aggravation by traveling abroad.

pulisic usmnt

Christian Pulisic on the bench against Ecuador

Christian Pulisic blow for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan: USMNT star to miss Roma game in Serie A as new return date emerges

see also

Christian Pulisic blow for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan: USMNT star to miss Roma game in Serie A as new return date emerges

The decision revealed

After days of negotiations and uncertainty, the decision has been madeChristian Pulisic will not be called up by the U.S. national team for the November friendlies. As Gazzetta put it, “An agreement has been reached between Milan and the United States national team regarding the player’s availability.” Though the details were kept private, the message from the Serie A giant was crystal clear — the club wants its main star healthy for the Derby della Madonnina against Inter, a match they view as pivotal to its title challenge.

Advertisement

The arrangement came after several rounds of communication between Milan’s CEO Giorgio Furlani, head coach Massimiliano Allegri, and U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino. For Milan, the choice was about long-term fitness; for the U.S., it was about losing their captain during a crucial stage of team preparation for 2026.

This tug-of-war reflects a growing tension between the player’s dual commitments. Milan insists on prioritizing Pulisic’s health, especially after the club’s poor experience in October. Meanwhile, the U.S. federation had wanted their captain available for matches against Paraguay and Uruguay — friendlies seen as essential for testing Pochettino’s tactical setup ahead of the World Cup.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic blow for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan: USMNT star to miss Roma game in Serie A as new return date emerges

Christian Pulisic blow for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan: USMNT star to miss Roma game in Serie A as new return date emerges

The optimism that had returned to San Siro under Massimiliano Allegri has hit a temporary roadblock, with Christian Pulisic at the center of the latest development.

Milan’s woes go beyond Christian Pulisic’s injury: Santiago Gimenez’s unexpected alarming record only adds to Massimiliano Allegri’s headache

Milan’s woes go beyond Christian Pulisic’s injury: Santiago Gimenez’s unexpected alarming record only adds to Massimiliano Allegri’s headache

The injury to Christian Pulisic has already left a significant void in Massimiliano Allegri’s side, but now, another concern has deepened the crisis — Santiago Gimenez’s alarming negative record, which threatens to undo the team’s early momentum.

Christian Pulisic injury twist: Milan and Massimiliano Allegri receive unexpected update ahead of Roma showdown in Serie A

Christian Pulisic injury twist: Milan and Massimiliano Allegri receive unexpected update ahead of Roma showdown in Serie A

With Massimiliano Allegri already stretched thin by injuries and a shortened squad, every bit of news from Milanello feels like a lifeline. This week, the focus is on Christian Pulisic, whose absence has been deeply felt in recent matches.

Barcelona announce Camp Nou return date and apply to host major UEFA Champions League event

Barcelona announce Camp Nou return date and apply to host major UEFA Champions League event

The iconic Camp Nou stadium is getting closer to reopening, and FC Barcelona hope it will host a major UEFA Champions League event.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo