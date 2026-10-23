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How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
© AlamyCole Palmer (Chelsea)
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Chelsea vs Tottenham
WHAT Premier League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Chelsea host Tottenham on Saturday, October 24 in the Premier League. The hosts have won their last two matches, beating Everton 2-0 on October 17 after a 5-1 win over Bournemouth on October 10. Those results came after a 3-0 loss to Brentford on September 18, so Chelsea arrive with their form trending upward. A win here would give them a third straight league victory and some distance from that September setback.
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Tottenham also enter on a positive note. They beat Coventry 3-1 on October 19, having drawn 1-1 with Man Utd the week before on October 10. Before that stretch, Tottenham lost 2-3 to Villa on September 19. This trip to Stamford Bridge is a chance for Tottenham to string together consecutive wins for the first time in this recent run.

Chelsea vs Tottenham record

Chelsea hold a clear edge in this fixture, winning 7 of the 10 meetings listed, with Tottenham taking 2 and one match ending in a draw. The most recent meeting on August 1, 2026 went to Tottenham, who won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Before that, Chelsea had won the previous meeting 2-1 on May 19, and they also won the November 1 match 1-0 away at Tottenham. Across the last several meetings Chelsea have been the more consistent side, though Tottenham’s win in the most recent encounter shows they can get results in this matchup too.
Match Score Date Competition
Chelsea vs. Tottenham 1-2 August 1, 2026 Sydney Super Cup
Chelsea vs. Tottenham 2-1 May 19, 2026 Premier League
Tottenham vs. Chelsea 0-1 November 1, 2025 Premier League
Chelsea vs. Tottenham 1-0 April 3, 2025 Premier League
Tottenham vs. Chelsea 3-4 December 8, 2024 Premier League
Chelsea vs. Tottenham 2-0 May 2, 2024 Premier League
Tottenham vs. Chelsea 1-4 November 6, 2023 Premier League
Tottenham vs. Chelsea 2-0 February 26, 2023 Premier League
Chelsea vs. Tottenham 2-2 August 14, 2022 Premier League
Chelsea vs. Tottenham 2-0 January 23, 2022 Premier League
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2026-27 Premier League standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Manchester City 7 +12 21
2 Arsenal 7 +6 18
3 Albion 7 +18 16
4 Chelsea 7 +4 13
5 Liverpool 7 +1 12
6 Brentford 7 +5 10
7 Leeds 7 +3 10
8 Everton 7 +1 10
9 Hull 7 +1 9
10 Ipswich Town 7 -4 9
11 Newcastle 7 -4 8
12 Aston Villa 7 -4 8
13 Manchester United 7 +0 7
14 Crystal Palace 7 -8 7
15 Bournemouth 7 -4 6
16 Tottenham 7 -4 6
17 Coventry 7 -8 6
18 Fulham 7 -3 5
19 Nottingham 7 -4 5
20 Sunderland 7 -8 4

All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Friday, October 23, 2026 3:00 PM
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 AM
Coventry vs. Fulham Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM
Arsenal vs. Everton Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Saturday, October 24, 2026 12:30 PM
Liverpool vs. Albion Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM
Hull vs. Brentford Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM
Sunderland vs. Leeds Sunday, October 25, 2026 12:30 PM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Chelsea will face Tottenham on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
  • Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Chelsea vs Tottenham game in the United States.
  • Chelsea lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in 10 meetings.
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