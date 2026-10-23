How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Chelsea vs Tottenham
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Chelsea vs Tottenham record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham
|1-2
|August 1, 2026
|Sydney Super Cup
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham
|2-1
|May 19, 2026
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Chelsea
|0-1
|November 1, 2025
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham
|1-0
|April 3, 2025
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Chelsea
|3-4
|December 8, 2024
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham
|2-0
|May 2, 2024
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Chelsea
|1-4
|November 6, 2023
|Premier League
|Tottenham vs. Chelsea
|2-0
|February 26, 2023
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham
|2-2
|August 14, 2022
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham
|2-0
|January 23, 2022
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|7
|+12
|21
|2
|Arsenal
|7
|+6
|18
|3
|Albion
|7
|+18
|16
|4
|Chelsea
|7
|+4
|13
|5
|Liverpool
|7
|+1
|12
|6
|Brentford
|7
|+5
|10
|7
|Leeds
|7
|+3
|10
|8
|Everton
|7
|+1
|10
|9
|Hull
|7
|+1
|9
|10
|Ipswich Town
|7
|-4
|9
|11
|Newcastle
|7
|-4
|8
|12
|Aston Villa
|7
|-4
|8
|13
|Manchester United
|7
|+0
|7
|14
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-8
|7
|15
|Bournemouth
|7
|-4
|6
|16
|Tottenham
|7
|-4
|6
|17
|Coventry
|7
|-8
|6
|18
|Fulham
|7
|-3
|5
|19
|Nottingham
|7
|-4
|5
|20
|Sunderland
|7
|-8
|4
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham
|Friday, October 23, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Coventry vs. Fulham
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Arsenal vs. Everton
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Liverpool vs. Albion
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Hull vs. Brentford
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Sunderland vs. Leeds
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|12:30 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Chelsea will face Tottenham on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Chelsea vs Tottenham game in the United States.
- Chelsea lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in 10 meetings.