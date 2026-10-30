How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Manchester United WHAT Premier League WHEN 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Chelsea host Manchester United on Saturday, October 31 in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 with Liverpool last Tuesday, a result that followed a 0-2 loss at Spurs on October 24. Before that stretch, Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 on October 17, so their recent form has settled at one win, one draw and one loss over the last three outings. This game gives them a chance to build on the point they took off Liverpool and push for back-to-back positive results at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United arrive off a difficult run of results. They lost 0-3 to Bournemouth on October 25, a game that came right after a 1-4 defeat to Como on October 21. Before those two losses, United drew 1-1 with Leeds on October 18, meaning they have gone three matches without a win. A trip to Chelsea offers them a chance to stop the slide and find some stability heading into November.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Chelsea vs. Manchester United 0-1 April 18, 2026 Premier League Manchester United vs. Chelsea 2-1 September 20, 2025 Premier League Chelsea vs. Manchester United 1-0 May 16, 2025 Premier League Manchester United vs. Chelsea 1-1 November 3, 2024 Premier League Chelsea vs. Manchester United 4-3 April 4, 2024 Premier League Manchester United vs. Chelsea 2-1 December 6, 2023 Premier League Manchester United vs. Chelsea 4-1 May 25, 2023 Premier League Chelsea vs. Manchester United 1-1 October 22, 2022 Premier League Manchester United vs. Chelsea 1-1 April 28, 2022 Premier League Chelsea vs. Manchester United 1-1 November 28, 2021 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 9

# Team P GD Pts 1 Manchester City 8 +11 21 2 Arsenal 8 +8 21 3 Albion 8 +16 16 4 Liverpool 8 +3 15 5 Chelsea 8 +2 13 6 Brentford 8 +5 11 7 Leeds 8 +3 11 8 Newcastle 8 -2 11 9 Aston Villa 8 -3 11 10 Hull 8 +1 10 11 Everton 8 -1 10 12 Ipswich Town 8 -4 10 13 Bournemouth 8 -1 9 14 Tottenham 8 -2 9 15 Fulham 8 -2 8 16 Manchester United 8 -3 7 17 Crystal Palace 8 -10 7 18 Nottingham 8 -4 6 19 Coventry 8 -9 6 20 Sunderland 8 -8 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Chelsea vs. Manchester United Saturday, October 31, 2026 8:30 AM Manchester City vs. Albion Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Hull vs. Ipswich Town Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Coventry vs. Sunderland Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Brentford vs. Nottingham Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Bournemouth vs. Leeds Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:00 AM Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace Saturday, October 31, 2026 1:30 PM Aston Villa vs. Fulham Saturday, October 31, 2026 4:00 PM Liverpool vs. Arsenal Sunday, November 1, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester United and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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