How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Chelsea vs Manchester United
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|8:30am ET / 5:30am PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Chelsea vs Manchester United: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|0-1
|April 18, 2026
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Chelsea
|2-1
|September 20, 2025
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|1-0
|May 16, 2025
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Chelsea
|1-1
|November 3, 2024
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|4-3
|April 4, 2024
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Chelsea
|2-1
|December 6, 2023
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Chelsea
|4-1
|May 25, 2023
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|1-1
|October 22, 2022
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Chelsea
|1-1
|April 28, 2022
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|1-1
|November 28, 2021
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 9
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|8
|+11
|21
|2
|Arsenal
|8
|+8
|21
|3
|Albion
|8
|+16
|16
|4
|Liverpool
|8
|+3
|15
|5
|Chelsea
|8
|+2
|13
|6
|Brentford
|8
|+5
|11
|7
|Leeds
|8
|+3
|11
|8
|Newcastle
|8
|-2
|11
|9
|Aston Villa
|8
|-3
|11
|10
|Hull
|8
|+1
|10
|11
|Everton
|8
|-1
|10
|12
|Ipswich Town
|8
|-4
|10
|13
|Bournemouth
|8
|-1
|9
|14
|Tottenham
|8
|-2
|9
|15
|Fulham
|8
|-2
|8
|16
|Manchester United
|8
|-3
|7
|17
|Crystal Palace
|8
|-10
|7
|18
|Nottingham
|8
|-4
|6
|19
|Coventry
|8
|-9
|6
|20
|Sunderland
|8
|-8
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|8:30 AM
|Manchester City vs. Albion
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Hull vs. Ipswich Town
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Coventry vs. Sunderland
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Brentford vs. Nottingham
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Bournemouth vs. Leeds
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:00 AM
|Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Aston Villa vs. Fulham
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|11:30 AM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester United and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Chelsea will face Manchester United on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, USA Network will carry the Chelsea vs Manchester United game in the United States.
- Manchester United lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.