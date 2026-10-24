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Chelsea vs Tottenham: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

World Soccer Talk

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Wesley Fofana of Chelsea
© Getty ImagesWesley Fofana of Chelsea
West London hosts a heavyweight Premier League derby as Chelsea welcome Tottenham with both sides looking to build on recent attacking form.
Chelsea come into this one on the back of a 2-0 win over Everton on October 17 and a 5-1 thrashing of Bournemouth on October 10, a result that showed their attack can click in bursts. Before that run they were beaten 0-3 by Brentford on September 18, a reminder that their defense can still be exposed. A win here would give Xabi Alonso’s side consecutive clean sheets and a share of early momentum in the capital.
Tottenham arrive having beaten Coventry 3-1 on October 19 and drawn 1-1 with Man United on October 10, results that suggest they are finding some consistency after a rough patch. That patch included a 2-3 loss to Aston Villa on September 19, a game that exposed gaps at the back. Three points at Stamford Bridge would move Tottenham further clear of that early-season dip and put real pressure on Chelsea in the table.
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Chelsea projected lineup

Chelsea line up in a 3-4-2-1 under Xabi Alonso, with Mike Penders in goal behind a back three of Josh-Ko Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill. Jorrel Hato and Jordan Henderson provide width and experience either side of Moisés Caicedo in midfield, while Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers operate just behind João Pedro, with Pedro Neto offering an extra attacking outlet. The shape leans on Palmer and Rogers to create chances for João Pedro, but Chelsea will have to manage without Reece James, Emiliano Martínez, Emmanuel Emegha, Pep Chavarría and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, all of whom are out.
Chelsea projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mike Penders, Josh-Ko Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Jordan Henderson, Moisés Caicedo, Morgan Rogers, Jorrel Hato, João Pedro. Coach: Xabi Alonso.

Tottenham projected lineup

Tottenham set up in a 4-2-3-1 under Roberto De Zerbi, with Antonín Kinský behind a back four of Archie Gray, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Andy Robertson. Sandro Tonali and Conor Gallagher sit in a double pivot in front of the defense, screening for a front line of Mohammed Kudus, Mateus Fernandes and Omar Marmoush, who support lone striker Dominic Solanke. That attacking unit will need to carry Tottenham’s threat given the sheer number of absences, with Mykhaylo Mudryk, Lucas Bergvall, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Savinho, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison all out.
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Tottenham projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Antonín Kinský, Archie Gray, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Andy Robertson, Sandro Tonali, Conor Gallagher, Mateus Fernandes, Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush. Coach: Roberto De Zerbi.
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