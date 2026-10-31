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Levante vs Atletico Madrid: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 LaLiga match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Carlos Alvarez of Levante
© Getty ImagesCarlos Alvarez of Levante
Levante host Atletico Madrid in a LaLiga matchup between a mid-table side chasing consistency and a visiting team that has not lost in its last three outings.
Levante come into this one off a 1-2 loss to Real Sociedad on October 25, a result that snapped the momentum built by a 3-1 win over Athletic on October 21. Before that they drew 1-1 with Deportivo on October 16, so the Valencia club has mixed results in its last three games. A win here would steady things for Luís Castro’s side and matter a great deal in the table.
Atletico Madrid arrive on the back of three straight wins, beating Deportivo 1-0 on October 24 after edging Espanyol 1-0 on October 17 and Alaves 2-1 on October 10. Diego Simeone’s team have found a way to grind out tight scorelines rather than relying on big margins. Another result here would extend their winning run and keep them firmly in the title conversation.
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Levante projected lineup

Levante line up in a 4-3-3 under Luís Castro, with Mathew Ryan in goal behind a back four of Nacho Pérez Gómez, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Aïssa Mandi and Manu Sánchez. The midfield trio of Jon Ander Olasagasti, Oriol Rey and Daniel Requena will need to control the tempo against a strong Atletico Madrid midfield, while Brugué, Iván Romero de Ávila Araque and Thiago Fernández make up the front line. Levante are missing Enzo Bardeli and Roger Brugué, both out, which reduces squad depth going into a tough home test.
Levante projected starting XI (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan, Nacho Pérez Gómez, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Aïssa Mandi, Manu Sánchez, Jon Ander Olasagasti, Oriol Rey, Daniel Requena, Brugué, Iván Romero de Ávila Araque, Thiago Fernández. Coach: Luís Castro.

Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Atletico Madrid set up in a 4-4-2 under Diego Simeone, with Jan Oblak behind a back four of Marc Pubill, Cristian Romero, Dávid Hancko and Alex Grimaldo. Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios and Álex Baena make up the midfield four, supporting a forward pairing of Jonathan Dávid and Julián Alvarez. Koke and Johnny are both out for the visitors, but the squad that remains still has plenty of attacking quality to work with on the road.
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Atletico Madrid projected starting XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill, Cristian Romero, Dávid Hancko, Alex Grimaldo, Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena, Jonathan Dávid, Julián Alvarez. Coach: Diego Simeone.
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