Santander vs Real Madrid: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 LaLiga match

Santander host a Real Madrid side that has not lost since early October, and the gap in form between these two clubs is hard to ignore heading into this one.

Santander come into this match off a 2-1 win over Espanyol on October 24, but that followed a 0-2 loss to Osasuna on October 18 and a 2-2 draw with Valencia on October 11. The mixed run leaves them with just one win in three outings. A positive result here would give José Alberto López’s side real momentum before the next round of fixtures.

Real Madrid , on the other hand, have won three straight, including a 2-1 victory over Barcelona on October 25 that followed a 4-1 win against Sevilla on October 18 and a 1-0 result over Villarreal on October 10. That stretch has Real Madrid rolling into Santander full of confidence. A win here would make it four in a row and keep them firmly in the title picture.

Santander projected lineup

José Alberto López sets Santander up in a 4-2-3-1, with Iván Martín and Pablo García screening the back line and Sergio Canales given license to link play behind Yassir Zabiri. Iñigo Vicente and Matteo Prati provide width and movement off the flanks, while Jeanuël Belocian and Pablo Ramón Parra anchor the central defense in front of goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala. Jorge Salinas is out, which removes an option from the squad, but the rest of the projected XI is at full strength.

Santander projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Julen Agirrezabala, Álvaro Mantilla, Pablo Ramón Parra, Jeanuël Belocian, Aarón Martín, Iván Martín, Pablo García, Matteo Prati, Sergio Canales, Yassir Zabiri, Iñigo Vicente. Coach: José Alberto López.

Real Madrid projected lineup

José Mourinho lines Real Madrid up in a mirroring 4-2-3-1, with Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jude Bellingham holding the midfield while Arda Güler operates in the number 10 role behind Kylian Mbappé. Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande offer width and pace in the final third, and the back four of Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucurella protects Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid are without Ferland Mendy, Raúl Asencio, Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior, a notable list of absences that forces some reshuffling in defense and attack, though the depth of the starting group remains considerable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé, Yan Diomande. Coach: José Mourinho.