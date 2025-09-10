Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric hit with setback: Milan loses key player for Bologna game in Serie A

Milan’s preparations for Bologna have taken a major hit. With Christian Pulisic returning from international duty, Santiago Gimenez eager to continue his scoring form, and Luka Modric settling into life in Serie A, coach Massimiliano Allegri was hoping to finally field his strongest attacking unit. Instead, the Rossoneri have learned that one of their most important stars will not be available for Sunday’s match at San Siro.

The absence is a cruel twist for Milan at a time when they are still trying to find rhythm in the league. After an opening day defeat to Cremonese and a recovery win against Lecce, Allegri’s side face a Bologna team that defeated them in last season’s Coppa Italia final. With such stakes, the unavailability of their most explosive player creates a significant challenge.

The player in question is none other than Rafael Leao, who remains sidelined with a lingering calf injury. The Portuguese forward first picked up the problem in the Coppa Italia clash against Bari on August 17, and though initial optimism suggested he would return after the international break, the recovery has stalled.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, “Rafa Leao will not be there on Sunday night for Milan-Bologna. His right calf is still not in good condition after the strain suffered in the Coppa Italia match against Bari. The optimism of the early part of the break has given way to caution.”

The Portuguese has continued to train separately at Milanello, undergoing therapy and personalized exercises, but discomfort persists. The club’s medical staff has made it clear: no risks will be taken. Their new target is to have him fully fit for the trip to Udinese on September 20.

Allegri’s options without Leao

Without their talisman, Allegri will turn to Pulisic and Gimenez to lead the attack. The American winger has returned from duty with the U.S. national team, while Gimenez is high on confidence after scoring for Mexico in a friendly against South Korea.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku is also edging closer to fitness after his $42 million move to Milan. However, the French forward is still not match-ready, meaning Allegri will have to use him cautiously, most likely introducing him from the bench.

Calciomercato reported earlier this week that “Nkunku is closing in on his Serie A debut, but it’s not easy to imagine him starting. Allegri will have an option off the bench at least, to give the travel-weary Christian Pulisic or Santiago Gimenez a rest.”

The bigger picture

Leao’s absence highlights just how crucial he remains at San Siro. Allegri fought off interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona this summer to keep the 26-year-old at San Siro, betting that his creativity and pace would be central to the team’s revival. Now, fans will have to wait longer to see him back in action.

The injury also underscores Milan’s fragile attacking depth. Their uneven start — a shock defeat followed by a recovery win — shows how much they rely on star power. With Bologna next, a side that has caused them problems in recent history, the club’s ability to cope without Leao will likely continue to be tested.

