Casemiro reportedly makes surprising decision on his Manchester United future ahead of free agency

Despite enduring several years of inconsistency, Carlos Casemiro has turned his situation around at Manchester United, emerging as one of the team’s standout players. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, questions arose regarding his future at the club due to concerns about his age and high salary. In response, Casemiro has reportedly made a surprising decision about his future at the club.

According to TEAMtalk, Carlos Casemiro has decided to prioritize continuing at Manchester United. Despite this, the Red Devils would not activate the automatic option to extend his contract and would instead seek to negotiate a new deal with reduced salary terms. In response, the Brazilian’s camp would be willing to accept these new conditions in order for him to remain at the club for at least one more season.

At 33 years old, the Brazilian had significant opportunities to secure a lucrative contract in the Saudi Pro League, where he could enjoy his final professional years under less pressure. Instead, Casemiro chose to stay in Europe, emphasizing his remarkable competitiveness. Although his contract renewal hasn’t been confirmed yet, he still aims to remain in Europe, even if it means accepting a lower salary than what he might earn in MLS or Saudi Arabia.

Casemiro’s renewal would not derail Manchester United midfield revamp

Despite Casemiro being close to renewing his contract with Manchester United, the club maintains a clear focus on reshaping its midfield in the summer of 2026. With the aim of rejuvenating the squad, the Red Devils have identified the signing of Elliot Anderson, the 22-year-old Nottingham Forest star as a top priority, reported by Sky Sports. However, this would not be the only option to strengthen the midfield.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro of Manchester United warm up.

Due to his youth and potential, securing the Englishman’s arrival would not be easy, as Nottingham Forest is reportedly asking between $120 million and $130 million, leading the Red Devils to consider alternative options. Both Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba have emerged as other targets for Manchester United. With this in mind, coach Ruben Amorim is set to have a reinforced midfield, despite Casemiro’s potential continuity.

Far from ending the midfield rebuild there, Manchester United have also set their sights on Angelo Stiller following recent statements from Bruno Fernandes that have opened the door to a possible move to Saudi Arabia. According to TEAMtalk, the German is being considered the ideal replacement for the Portuguese midfielder, as he is a player capable of contributing both defensively and offensively thanks to his versatility.