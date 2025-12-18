Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Casemiro reportedly makes surprising decision on his Manchester United future ahead of free agency

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Casemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesCasemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match.

Despite enduring several years of inconsistency, Carlos Casemiro has turned his situation around at Manchester United, emerging as one of the team’s standout players. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, questions arose regarding his future at the club due to concerns about his age and high salary. In response, Casemiro has reportedly made a surprising decision about his future at the club.

According to TEAMtalk, Carlos Casemiro has decided to prioritize continuing at Manchester United. Despite this, the Red Devils would not activate the automatic option to extend his contract and would instead seek to negotiate a new deal with reduced salary terms. In response, the Brazilian’s camp would be willing to accept these new conditions in order for him to remain at the club for at least one more season.

At 33 years old, the Brazilian had significant opportunities to secure a lucrative contract in the Saudi Pro League, where he could enjoy his final professional years under less pressure. Instead, Casemiro chose to stay in Europe, emphasizing his remarkable competitiveness. Although his contract renewal hasn’t been confirmed yet, he still aims to remain in Europe, even if it means accepting a lower salary than what he might earn in MLS or Saudi Arabia.

Casemiro’s renewal would not derail Manchester United midfield revamp

Despite Casemiro being close to renewing his contract with Manchester United, the club maintains a clear focus on reshaping its midfield in the summer of 2026. With the aim of rejuvenating the squad, the Red Devils have identified the signing of Elliot Anderson, the 22-year-old Nottingham Forest star as a top priority, reported by Sky Sports. However, this would not be the only option to strengthen the midfield.

Manchester United&#039;s Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro of Manchester United warm up.

Due to his youth and potential, securing the Englishman’s arrival would not be easy, as Nottingham Forest is reportedly asking between $120 million and $130 million, leading the Red Devils to consider alternative options. Both Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba have emerged as other targets for Manchester United. With this in mind, coach Ruben Amorim is set to have a reinforced midfield, despite Casemiro’s potential continuity.

Advertisement
Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United set to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for an elite Premier League winger

see also

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United set to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for an elite Premier League winger

Far from ending the midfield rebuild there, Manchester United have also set their sights on Angelo Stiller following recent statements from Bruno Fernandes that have opened the door to a possible move to Saudi Arabia. According to TEAMtalk, the German is being considered the ideal replacement for the Portuguese midfielder, as he is a player capable of contributing both defensively and offensively thanks to his versatility.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo, move over! Erling Haaland topples CR7’s Manchester United legacy with jaw-dropping Premier League milestone for Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo, move over! Erling Haaland topples CR7’s Manchester United legacy with jaw-dropping Premier League milestone for Manchester City

With Erling Haaland continuing his astonishing rise, the balance of historical power inside the city has quietly shifted again. A new Premier League milestone has been reached — one that inevitably invites comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo, whose legacy at Manchester United once felt untouchable.

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United set to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for an elite Premier League winger

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United set to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for an elite Premier League winger

While Manchester United have failed to rediscover their best form with Ruben Amorim, they are set to reinforce Bruno Fernandes with a top Premier League winger. Nonetheless, they will need to compete against Manchester City and Liverpool to secure his arrival for the 2026-27 season.

Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on possible move to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: ‘I will play in a growing league’

Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on possible move to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: ‘I will play in a growing league’

Bruno Fernandes has managed to remain one of Manchester United's most important players. Despite this, the Portuguese has been linked with joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after his recent statements. In light of this, he talks about his possible departure from the Red Devils.

FIFA to charge fans at 2026 World Cup fan park for match viewership for first time ever: New Jersey tickets already on sale

FIFA to charge fans at 2026 World Cup fan park for match viewership for first time ever: New Jersey tickets already on sale

A new controversy has erupted as FIFA is set to charge fans at a 2026 World Cup fan park in New Jersey for match viewership for the first time ever.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo