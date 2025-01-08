Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of their Supercopa de España semifinal clash against RCD Mallorca, offering few concrete hints about his team’s starting lineup but strongly criticizing the two-match ban imposed on Vinicius Junior. He also notably avoided commenting on the ongoing controversy surrounding Barcelona and Dani Olmo.

Ancelotti‘s press conference was dominated by questions regarding the controversial suspension handed to Vinicius following the recent match at Mestalla. The Real Madrid manager expressed his strong disagreement with the sanction, emphasizing that focusing on the player distracts from the larger issue of racist abuse in football.

“I hear what’s happening and the insults; it’s difficult to be Vinicius, and that’s why I think the two-match ban isn’t correct,” Ancelotti stated. He reiterated his unwavering support for the young Brazilian star, adding, “We remain delighted with Vinicius in every aspect.”

In stark contrast to his outspoken defense of Vinicius, Ancelotti chose to remain completely silent when questioned about the ongoing controversy involving Dani Olmo and FC Barcelona. He effectively sidestepped the question, refusing to offer any comment on the matter that has dominated Spanish football headlines recently.

Focus on Mallorca clash

Despite the off-field distractions, Ancelotti stressed his team’s readiness for the upcoming match against Mallorca. He highlighted the strong rivalry and the challenges posed by their opponents, recalling their previous encounter in La Liga.

“We always receive a lot of affection here in Arabia from all football fans,” Ancelotti said. “Our style in this match won’t change. We know the opponent, and they know us. They gave us a tough time in the La Liga match; we haven’t forgotten that. They are a team with good qualities and can put up a fight against us.”

Ancelotti expressed confidence in his team’s current form, attributing their recent successes to a renewed understanding of their strengths and improved team dynamic.

“Sometimes, we think we’re the best-looking, not just the coaches but everyone,” Ancelotti commented. “I think this team has found a good rhythm now, understanding perfectly what to do after a difficult period. It’s an important competition, and after winning it in 2022 and 2024, we hope it brings us motivation for the rest of the season.”

He expressed his complete faith in the team’s ability to perform well in high-stakes matches like the Supercopa semifinal, emphasizing their commitment and positive momentum.

“The team looks better, that’s true, but every game has its difficulties,” Ancelotti conceded. “I’m calm because this squad prepares very well for this type of match. We won’t have any problem with attitude or commitment. The dynamics of the last month have been good.”