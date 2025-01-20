Carlo Ancelotti is navigating a challenging period at Real Madrid, dealing with a string of injuries that have impacted the first team. Despite these setbacks, Los Blancos currently sit atop La Liga. However, reports suggest that Ancelotti has decided to step away from the club at the end of the season, sparking speculation about his potential successor.

According to Spanish outlet Onda Cero, Ancelotti has reportedly chosen not to continue as Real Madrid’s manager for the 2025-26 season. Despite signing a contract extension in December 2023 through June 2026, the Italian coach is said to be ready to conclude his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu, even if the current campaign ends with additional silverware.

Ancelotti recently cemented his legacy at the club, becoming the most successful coach in Real Madrid’s history following the Intercontinental Cup triumph over Pachuca. Across two stints at the helm—from 2013 to 2015 and from 2021 to the present—Ancelotti has collected 15 trophies, including three Champions League titles, three Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, two Spanish Super Cups, and one Intercontinental Cup.

Rumors about Ancelotti’s future have swirled since last year, with strong links to the Brazil national team. Meanwhile, speculation about his successor has focused heavily on Xabi Alonso, though the former Madrid midfielder’s camp has remained tight-lipped about his plans for next season.

Who could replace Ancelotti?

Reports from Onda Cero suggest that Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is a leading candidate to succeed Ancelotti. Alonso has enjoyed a remarkable rise in management, guiding Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title in club history. With a wealth of experience under elite managers such as Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, and Jose Mourinho during his playing career, Alonso is seen as a natural fit for Real Madrid’s long-term vision.

According to Eurosport, Alonso plans to leave Leverkusen at the end of this season, despite being under contract until 2026. While Alonso has strong ties to the clubs he represented during his career, with Liverpool hiring Arne Slot and Bayern Munich thriving under Vincent Kompany, Real Madrid appears to be the most likely destination.

If Madrid is unable to secure Alonso, a stopgap solution could involve Santiago Solari. Currently serving as the club’s Professional Soccer Director, Solari has prior experience as Real Madrid’s interim coach during the 2018-19 season. He managed 32 games, achieving 22 wins, two draws, and eight losses. According to Marca, Solari was the top candidate to replace Ancelotti if he was sacked, but he could also be if a replacement is not immediately available.