Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an optimistic update on the club’s mounting injury concerns, confirming that Rodrygo will return for their upcoming La Liga match against Getafe on Sunday. Despite ongoing fitness issues that have sidelined key players throughout the season, the Italian remains upbeat, focusing on patience and collective resilience as his team battles through a challenging period.

Los Blancos have endured a grueling season on the injury front, with Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz, and Dani Ceballos among the notable absentees. The situation has reached a critical point, with Diario AS reporting that 23 injuries have occurred in just 20 matches. Ancelotti acknowledged the severity of the crisis, highlighting the absence of key players like Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, who are out for the season.

This recurring issue has led to scrutiny over the team’s fitness regimen, with renowned fitness coach Antonio Pintus facing mounting pressure. “In 8 of our last 11 games, one or more players has fallen injured,” Ancelotti noted, emphasizing how the constant changes have disrupted continuity in the squad. The Italian coach compared the current season to past injury-laden campaigns, including the infamous season under Zinedine Zidane when Real Madrid suffered over 60 injuries.

Rodrygo and Tchouameni set to return

The injury crisis has been a severe test for Ancelotti, but the return of key players offers a glimmer of hope. Rodrygo, who has missed four of Los Blancos’ last five games due to a hamstring injury, is set to make his return against Getafe. Tchouameni, who has been sidelined for an extended period, is also expected back in the following game.

Ancelotti expressed confidence in the squad’s resilience, saying, “Rodrygo is back tomorrow, Tchouameni the next game, soon Alaba will be back, Camavinga will soon return… We have to get through this moment with a good attitude and commitment because good things are yet to come.”

Patience and collective responsibility

While acknowledging the challenges, Ancelotti called for patience and highlighted the importance of a collective effort to overcome the current struggles. He emphasized that the issues were not tied to any one individual but were a shared responsibility. “He is aware that he must do better, but so must everyone. We must continue to support him and be patient. It’s a collective problem, not an individual one.”

The Italian also reflected on the unpredictable nature of managing a top club like Real Madrid. “I’ve only had one easy year, last year. The new players adapted immediately, and everything went well. Every other year, I’ve had to solve problems. It’s better to find the problem in November or December than in April or May.”