Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Camp Nou stadium to be renamed after Lionel Messi? Barcelona executive offers straightforward explanation

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi looks on during a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou.
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesLionel Messi looks on during a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

In recent days, Lionel Messi’s name has again been strongly linked to Barcelona following an unexpected visit by the forward to Camp Nou, taking advantage of his short stay in Spain during training with the Argentina national team.

This event sparked all kinds of speculation, ranging from a possible return of Messi to Barcelona as reinforcement for Hansi Flick’s team during the Major League Soccer break, to rumors of a potential renaming of the stadium to honor the Argentine legend.

However, the vice president of the Catalan club was not enthusiastic about this idea. “In Barcelona we try not to personify the facilities and spaces too much,” Elena Fort said in a recent interview with Cadena Ser, practically ruling out the possibility that Camp Nou will be renamed Lionel Messi.

The executive then acknowledged that this stance against personifications has “some exceptions,” recalling: “It’s true that there is the Johan Cruyff Stadium.” This is a small stadium with a capacity of 6,000 spectators located within Barcelona’s training ground, and it is usually used by the club’s women’s soccer team.

Camp Nou stadium has been undergoing renovations since 2023.

Camp Nou stadium has been undergoing renovations since 2023.

Barcelona executive discusses other possible honors for Messi

In the same conversation, Elena Fort supported her position by recalling failed attempts to rename Camp Nou. “At one point there was an attempt to put the name of Gamper, who is the founder, and the Barcelona fanbase itself did not accept it,” the vice president said.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi left in the cold: The untold story of his 2023 failed dream Barcelona comeback that left Inter Miami ace feeling deceived emerges

see also

Lionel Messi left in the cold: The untold story of his 2023 failed dream Barcelona comeback that left Inter Miami ace feeling deceived emerges

However, she made it clear that this does not mean Messi will not receive recognition from Barcelona. “There are many ways to pay tribute,” Fort said, while emphasizing the importance of “avoiding impulsive decisions that could generate controversy.”

Finally, in another interview with El Larguero, the Barcelona executive shared details about the tribute the club is indeed organizing for Messi. “We are planning to build a statue of him,” Fort explained, in line with what president Joan Laporta recently said.

Is Messi the most important player in Barcelona’s history?

Even if Camp Nou is not renamed after him, Lionel Messi will have a privileged place in Barcelona’s history if the statue is indeed built. Only two other players have received similar honors before: Ladislao Kubala and Johan Cruyff.

Advertisement

During his 17 years as a professional player at Barcelona, Messi earned enough merit to join them. The Argentine forward is the player with the most matches in the club’s history (778), most goals (672), most assists (269), and most titles (34), including four UEFA Champions League and ten La Liga trophies.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi holds a huge advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo to chase an impressive World Cup record

Lionel Messi holds a huge advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo to chase an impressive World Cup record

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are approaching what could be their final World Cup in 2026, aiming to further cement their legacies. However, the Argentine holds a significant advantage over the Portuguese in the pursuit of a historic record in the anticipated tournament.

Robert Lewandowski trails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup qualifiers record

Robert Lewandowski trails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup qualifiers record

Despite being a veteran, Robert Lewandowski keeps showcasing that he remains as one of the world's top strikers. The 37-years-old star scored a crucial goal for Poland, bringing him closer to matching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a World Cup qualifiers' record.

Beyond goals: The ultimate unbreakable record Cristiano Ronaldo could shatter at 2026 World Cup to eclipse Lionel Messi’s legacy forever

Beyond goals: The ultimate unbreakable record Cristiano Ronaldo could shatter at 2026 World Cup to eclipse Lionel Messi’s legacy forever

This potential moment of personal and national glory is not only a chance for Ronaldo to complete his astonishing trophy haul, but also an opportunity to cement a truly unique place in World Cup history.

How to watch Panama vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Panama vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Panama play against El Salvador in a crucial Matchday 6 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo