Camp Nou stadium to be renamed after Lionel Messi? Barcelona executive offers straightforward explanation

In recent days, Lionel Messi’s name has again been strongly linked to Barcelona following an unexpected visit by the forward to Camp Nou, taking advantage of his short stay in Spain during training with the Argentina national team.

This event sparked all kinds of speculation, ranging from a possible return of Messi to Barcelona as reinforcement for Hansi Flick’s team during the Major League Soccer break, to rumors of a potential renaming of the stadium to honor the Argentine legend.

However, the vice president of the Catalan club was not enthusiastic about this idea. “In Barcelona we try not to personify the facilities and spaces too much,” Elena Fort said in a recent interview with Cadena Ser, practically ruling out the possibility that Camp Nou will be renamed Lionel Messi.

The executive then acknowledged that this stance against personifications has “some exceptions,” recalling: “It’s true that there is the Johan Cruyff Stadium.” This is a small stadium with a capacity of 6,000 spectators located within Barcelona’s training ground, and it is usually used by the club’s women’s soccer team.

Camp Nou stadium has been undergoing renovations since 2023.

Barcelona executive discusses other possible honors for Messi

In the same conversation, Elena Fort supported her position by recalling failed attempts to rename Camp Nou. “At one point there was an attempt to put the name of Gamper, who is the founder, and the Barcelona fanbase itself did not accept it,” the vice president said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi left in the cold: The untold story of his 2023 failed dream Barcelona comeback that left Inter Miami ace feeling deceived emerges

However, she made it clear that this does not mean Messi will not receive recognition from Barcelona. “There are many ways to pay tribute,” Fort said, while emphasizing the importance of “avoiding impulsive decisions that could generate controversy.”

Finally, in another interview with El Larguero, the Barcelona executive shared details about the tribute the club is indeed organizing for Messi. “We are planning to build a statue of him,” Fort explained, in line with what president Joan Laporta recently said.

Is Messi the most important player in Barcelona’s history?

Even if Camp Nou is not renamed after him, Lionel Messi will have a privileged place in Barcelona’s history if the statue is indeed built. Only two other players have received similar honors before: Ladislao Kubala and Johan Cruyff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his 17 years as a professional player at Barcelona, Messi earned enough merit to join them. The Argentine forward is the player with the most matches in the club’s history (778), most goals (672), most assists (269), and most titles (34), including four UEFA Champions League and ten La Liga trophies.