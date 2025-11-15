Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Bruno Fernandes reflects on how Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card hurt Portugal: ‘He knows he made a mistake’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Portugal stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.
© Charles McQuillan/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesPortugal stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Last Thursday, Portugal let the chance to secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 slip away after losing 2–0 to Ireland. That day, Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card was a heavy blow for the team, which couldn’t find a way to respond after going down a man. Now Bruno Fernandes has shared his thoughts.

“He knows it wasn’t something he wanted to do, but it happened, and he knows he made a mistake,” Fernandes said about Ronaldo during a press conference on Saturday, shared by Sportskeeda. “It was a moment where Cris reacted in a way that cost him dearly.”

The Manchester United player then tried to play down the importance of the red card, at a time when many voices in Portugal were criticizing Cristiano. “A red card is something normal in football,” Bruno said. “Even before the red card, we were already behind in the score.”

However, Fernandes also acknowledged that Ronaldo’s expulsion was a blow the team couldn’t recover from. Obviously, that made things more difficult because we were only playing with ten men, and we didn’t have a player capable of scoring at any moment,” the midfielder explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Republic of Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Republic of Ireland.

Portugal lost their top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo is unquestionably Portugal’s biggest star, not only because of his historic achievements with the national team, of which he is the all-time leading scorer, but also because of his current form: CR7 leads the team’s scoring chart in the current qualifiers, with 5 goals in 5 matches.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for World Cup 2026 debut in jeopardy after red card in Portugal’s defeat to Ireland

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for World Cup 2026 debut in jeopardy after red card in Portugal’s defeat to Ireland

“He won’t be able to help us tomorrow,” Bruno Fernandes lamented during Saturday’s press conference, making clear how important the Al Nassr forward is to the team. In his place, coach Roberto Martinez will likely choose Goncalo Ramos, a center forward with different characteristics from Cristiano Ronaldo but still dangerous inside the box.

Portugal have a crucial objective ahead

The loss to Ireland was especially painful because it prevented Portugal from securing qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, pushing the Group F of the European qualifiers decision a few days further. Now everything will be settled this Sunday, on Matchday 6.

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

see also

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

Portugal know that a victory will secure first place in the group and, therefore, direct qualification. They also face the weakest team in the group, Armenia, who so far have recorded one win and four losses. However, Roberto Martinez’s team cannot afford to relax, as Hungary are just two points behind them and could challenge for first place with a win over Ireland.

Advertisement

After leading the Group F standings throughout the qualifiers, losing first place would be a harsh blow for Portugal. It would mean having to compete in the European playoff in March, where they could face strong opponents and potentially put their World Cup participation at risk.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe declares war on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy: France and Real Madrid star shrugs off 400-goals milestone with cold eight-word reaction

Kylian Mbappe declares war on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy: France and Real Madrid star shrugs off 400-goals milestone with cold eight-word reaction

As France swept aside Ukraine and sealed qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the story was not only about the victory, nor the history made, but about the bold challenge the 26-year-old issued to himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for World Cup 2026 debut in jeopardy after red card in Portugal’s defeat to Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for World Cup 2026 debut in jeopardy after red card in Portugal’s defeat to Ireland

Portugal could lose Cristiano Ronaldo for their FIFA World Cup 2026 debut after his red card against Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets first red card with Portugal: How many does Lionel Messi have with Argentina?

Cristiano Ronaldo gets first red card with Portugal: How many does Lionel Messi have with Argentina?

Cristiano Ronaldo received his first red card with Portugal national team, a moment that raised comparisons with Lionel Messi's record with Argentina.

Christian Pulisic to follow Lionel Messi’s path? UMSNT star makes shock MLS admission, two years after Landon Donovan’s bold plea to overlook Milan

Christian Pulisic to follow Lionel Messi’s path? UMSNT star makes shock MLS admission, two years after Landon Donovan’s bold plea to overlook Milan

Christian Pulisic is 27, thriving in the red and black of Milan, yet the whispers around him grow louder: could he one day follow Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer?

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo