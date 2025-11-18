Trending topics:
Is this really the way to 2026 World Cup? Neymar tries to spark Santos with flair, but ends up bizarrely failing the flicks that defined him (VIDEO)

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Neymar of Santos reacts
© Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos reacts

Neymar is again at the center of a storm, but at his peak, he was counted among the greatest attacking talents of the 21st century. Now, however, the Brazilian forward finds himself increasingly associated with headlines that speak not of genius, but of a painful decline.

A recent video from his comeback appearance for Santos has become a viral sensation, showcasing a strangely clumsy display that has led some fans to call for the 33-year-old to retire, urging him to ‘Leave the football before the football leaves you.’ This unfortunate incident, captured duringthe Peixe’s surprising victory over Palmeiras, served as a flashpoint, crystallizing the growing unease over the trajectory of his career and his current struggles to drag the storied club out of a devastating relegation battle.

The ‘bizarre play’ in question involved Neymar botching two attempted rainbow flicks near the corner flag. For a player whose career was built on moments of ‘preternatural skill vision and heritage’ and the ability to perfectly execute such moves, the failure was both symbolic and stark.

The immediate reaction on social media was brutal and unforgiving. One fan said, “SAD WATCH! Neymar just doesn’t have it anymore.” Others echoed this sentiment, with another adding simply, “Brother is so washed”, while a third one delivered the blunt verdict: “‘Leave the football before the football leaves you.’ He should just retire. No shame in that.” The theme of immediate retirement was a recurring one, with one cautioning, “He needs to quit before he tarnishes his legacy.” 

World Cup participation in serious question

The concern over the 33-year-old’s current form is amplified by his statistics in the Brazilian league, where he has managed just three goals in 16 season games. The move back to Santos has not worked out, with the club facing relegation.

Beyond the domestic struggles, the shadow of the 2026 World Cup looms large. Neymar has not played for the Brazilian national team for two years, and while some don’t see his inclusion happening, the door has not been entirely closed. Even the great pragmatist, Carlo Ancelotti, the current Selecao coach, has publicly stated that Neymar’s future depends on his next six months.

neymar brazil

Neymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.

Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar “is on the list of players who can go to the World Cup”, but issued a clear warning: “Neymar has recovered, but he needs to show performance. When the Brazilian league ends he’ll have some vacation time, and then he must show his quality and physical condition again.” The message is explicit: Brazil will take “performers,” not just “names.” 

This comes amid reports that the coach would not guarantee Neymar a starting spot, and may try to convince him to take on a “secondary role” for the World Cup, conditional on him being in good physical shape and having a series of games leading up to the tournament.

