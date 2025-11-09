Trending topics:
Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo: Two key Portugal teammates ruled out due to injury for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans after the draw against Hungary.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans after the draw against Hungary.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of making history as Portugal looks to secure its spot in the 2026 World Cup during the November international break. However, the national team has been dealt a significant setback, with two key teammates ruled out through injury ahead of the decisive UEFA WC qualifiers.

Last Friday, head coach Roberto Martínez announced a 26-man squad for Portugal’s final two group-stage matches, fixtures that could clinch automatic qualification to the global competition. But the list has suffered a major blow, as it has now been reduced to 24 players.

The Portuguese FA confirmed Sunday that Pedro Neto and Pedro Gonçalves have been withdrawn from the squad for the November matches. The losses of the Chelsea winger and the Sporting CP midfielder will be key, as Neto has emerged as a regular starter under Martínez, while Gonçalves has been part of the team’s rotation in recent call-ups.

According to the federation’s statement, Chelsea’s medical staff and the Portuguese Football Federation’s Health and Performance Department jointly determined that Neto should rest due to ongoing physical issues. Gonçalves, meanwhile, sustained an injury in Sporting’s match against Santa Clara on Saturday and has been ruled unfit for international duty.

Pedro Neto (L) of Chelsea and Pedro Goncalves (R) of Sporting CP.

Pedro Neto (L) of Chelsea and Pedro Goncalves (R) of Sporting CP.

The national team will meet Monday at Cidade do Futebol, the Federation’s training complex in Oeiras, near Lisbon, to begin preparations for the November games. It remains unclear whether Martínez will end up making last-minute call ups, but for now, Ronaldo will be without two attacking options as Portugal looks to seal its World Cup ticket.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT? Ronaldo Nazario brutally slams the Portuguese star in the long-standing debate

see also

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT? Ronaldo Nazario brutally slams the Portuguese star in the long-standing debate

What’s next for Portugal?

With the UEFA qualifiers nearing its conclusion, Portugal sits atop Group F unbeaten, with three wins and a draw from four matches, totaling 10 points. Holding a five-point lead over second-place Hungary, the Seleção enters the November window depending on themselves to secure the objective.

Portugal will first travel to Dublin on Thursday 13th to face the Republic of Ireland, a side sitting on four points and pushing to stay alive in the playoff race. For Matchday 6, the last game of the group stage, Portugal will host Armenia, currently bottom of the table with three points, on Sunday 16th, with their previous encounter being in September, where Ronaldo scored twice in a 5–0 win.

Portugal needs only two points to mathematically secure qualification, meaning a win over Ireland would clinch the spot outright. Even if Portugal drops points, Hungary would need a perfect window to delay the celebration, giving Ronaldo and company a strong advantage heading into this decisive stretch.

