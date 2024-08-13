Chelsea is spending big again, but that is no surprise. However, out of their nine signings this summer, Chelsea raised eyebrows with the news of a deal for Pedro Neto. The Blues acquired the Portuguese from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported $65 million. Despite his sustained progression and constant links to larger teams, why has no other team taken a punt for the dynamic Portuguese winger?

Neto has been at Wolves since his move in 2019. He has since put up consistent numbers whenever he’s fit to play. He recorded an impressive 14 goals and assists in 24 appearances last season across all competitions, with nine assists in the league. That return is more than sufficient especially when he spent half the season injured.

But let’s talk about that elephant in the room. Neto has spent a lot of time on the injury table, and the jokes online about how Chelsea’s new right-hand side of Reece James and Pedro Neto will first meet up in the treatment room may come true with James already suffering a pre-season injury. After Neto’s major ACL injury in 2021, he has missed over 100 games. That’s not good reading for Chelsea fans and their medical team.

Yet, every time he returns, he instantly becomes Wolves’ biggest threat. With the news of Chelsea agreeing to a deal, Spurs reportedly also showed late interest, but Chelsea came out on top. So how will he fit in?

Neto’s profile is emblematic of the perfect modern winger

Since joining Wolves from Lazio in 2019, the Portuguese has made 135 appearances for his club, recording a total of 11 goals over his time in the Premier League. His goalscoring will need to improve, but his work-rate, direct play and tricky dribbles always made him a mainstay in the Wolves’ team, causing problems for any full-back in the league.

According to FBref, Neto is in the top 1% highest percentile compared to other wingers/attacking midfielders in assists. Putting that into perspective, only Kevin De Bruyne managed more assists per 90 minutes in the Premier League at 0.73 than Pedro Neto’s 0.53. Cole Palmer was also the only Chelsea player last season who provided more Premier League assists (11) than Neto last season (9). That will get Chelsea fans feeling jubilant about the prospect of those two causing havoc on the flanks.

He also recorded 5.8 progressive carries per 90 last season, which is also in the highest 6% percentile. This statistic measures the number of times a player dribbles the ball toward the opponent’s goal at least 10 yards. Jeremy Doku of Manchester City topped this statistic. That is not bad company to have considering Chelsea does not have a dynamic winger like this in the team.

How would Pedro Neto fit in the Chelsea side?

Chelsea has invested heavily in the flanks in recent years. Noni Madueke operates on that right side, and he cost Chelsea $37 million. Their pursuit of Raheem Sterling hasn’t been one to remember but cost a hefty $63 million. The Mykhailo Mudry saga has continued to be a sour spot for Chelsea. He signed a deal worth a whopping $108 million. Each of these profiles suits a particular flank. By comparison, Neto is both footed and can deploy both wings. So, let’s compare them.

As seen above through Squawka, not only does Chelsea’s new signing rank highest in assists compared to Madueke and Mudryk, but he also has more chances created with 38. Chelsea’s current wingers have a better goal tally, and it’s admittedly something Neto needs to improve on, but ranking highest in touches in the opposition box (88) is also a plus. It illustrates the threat Neto gives Chelsea, a different dynamic to their other players.

A front three of Neto, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer could work. Neto, Jackson and Sterling are certainly an option. The possibilities are endless, and despite their disappointing season last year, their attacking options are undoubtedly one of the most interchangeable forward lines in the league. Whether they stay fit or not remains unclear, but they have a plethora of options in the attacking third.

The question will then inevitably switch focus to whether there’s enough quality in their options, and even though some of the players have slumped in the darkness of the last couple of seasons, Neto could be the light in the shadow that they need.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.