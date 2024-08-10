Chelsea are on the verge of completing the high-profile signing of Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese winger has been a key figure at Wolves; now he will join the London club for a reported fee of $65.5 million, including bonuses, as per The Athletic.

This move marks another significant addition to Chelsea’s squad as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.

Chelsea has made a series of bold moves in the transfer market; securing Neto‘s signature is the latest in their efforts to strengthen their squad.

After a season that fell short of expectations, with Chelsea finishing sixth and missing out on European action, the club has been active in rebuilding.

The acquisition of the Portuguese could be a statement of intent, especially as the Blues aim to return to the upper echelons of English and European soccer.

Chelsea’s interest in Neto was not without competition. Tottenham, their London rivals, were also keen on signing the winger.

However, they managed to edge out the Spurs, making a successful bid after the Wolves rejected two previous offers.

This $65.5 million deal, including $3 million in bonuses, reflects the high regard in which Neto is held, despite his recent injury history.

How did Neto fare at Wolves?

Pedro Neto joined Wolves in 2019 from Portuguese club Braga; so he quickly made a name for himself in the Premier League.

Throughout his time at Molineux, he made 135 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 24 assists.

His performances earned him 10 caps for the Portuguese national team, including appearances in Euro 2024.

Despite his undeniable talent, the 24-year-old’s time at Wolves was marred by injuries.

He missed significant portions of the last two seasons due to a hamstring issue and an ankle injury; raising concerns about his fitness.

However, Chelsea seem confident in Neto’s ability to overcome these setbacks; especially since he has completed a full preseason with Wolves and is now undergoing a medical with the Blues.

Chelsea were reportedly tracking Neto for most of the summer.

What will Neto bring to Chelsea?

The winger’s arrival at Stamford Bridge adds depth and proven Premier League quality to a squad that has already seen several new faces this summer. Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market, securing the services of players like Filip Jörgensen, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Aarón Anselmino.

The addition of Neto provides manager Enzo Maresca with another versatile attacking option as the club prepares for the upcoming Premier League season.

There is excitement among Chelsea fans about Neto’s potential impact. While his injury record is a concern, his ability to deliver in the Premier League is not in doubt. Neto will likely compete for a starting spot alongside other talented wingers like Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke.

His signing could signal a shift in Chelsea’s attacking strategy, offering Maresca more flexibility in setting up his team.

With the deal nearing completion, Neto should integrate into the Blues squad ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester City.

Although he may be given a watching brief in the upcoming friendly against Inter, there is plenty of time for him to adapt to his new surroundings.

Chelsea fans will be eager to see how Neto fits into the team and whether he can help the club achieve their ambitions this season. His arrival adds another layer of intrigue to a squad undergoing significant changes under Maresca’s leadership.

