Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni faces a significant spell on the sidelines after suffering a sprained ankle, a setback that will undoubtedly impact Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the coming weeks.

The injury occurred during Real Madrid’s disappointing 3-1 home defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. Forced from the field at halftime, Tchouaméni was replaced by his international teammate, Eduardo Camavinga, leaving a noticeable gap in Real Madrid’s midfield.

Tchouaméni’s substitution wasn’t simply a precautionary measure; his performance had been subpar, culminating in a loose pass that directly led to Álvaro Morata’s crucial goal, putting Milan ahead 2-1. This error, coupled with his overall struggle to maintain possession and dictate the midfield tempo, drew audible frustration from the home crowd, who jeered the young Frenchman throughout the second half.

The whistles and discontent reflected a growing concern over his recent performances, a sentiment echoed even within the coaching staff. His struggles to effectively distribute the ball and initiate attacks, particularly noticeable in the absence of Toni Kroos, have been a recurring concern for Ancelotti, a factor adding further pressure to the player’s already demanding role.

Key matches at risk due to injury

The injury will now sideline Tchouaméni for at least four weeks, ruling him out of several crucial fixtures. This includes the upcoming La Liga match against Osasuna, and potentially jeopardizing his participation in France’s Nations League matches against Israel and Italy.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate, given the importance of the upcoming matches. Real Madrid’s schedule features key fixtures against Leganés and Liverpool in La Liga and the Champions League respectively, followed by a home game against Getafe.

Tchouaméni’s absence leaves a significant hole in Real Madrid’s midfield, particularly considering his near-constant presence in Ancelotti’s starting eleven this season: he had started all 10 La Liga matches and three of four Champions League games prior to his injury.

Pressure mounts on Tchouaméni and Ancelotti

The incident highlights the intense pressure faced by young players at a club like Real Madrid. While Ancelotti had publicly voiced concerns about certain aspects of Tchouaméni’s game—specifically his distribution and decision-making—he had continued to show faith in the midfielder, affording him consistent game time. This injury setback not only raises questions about the team’s midfield depth but also intensifies the scrutiny on the player’s ability to meet the demands of playing for a club with such high expectations.

The coming weeks will be a critical test for both Tchouaméni and Ancelotti, requiring a period of recovery for the player and a readjustment of tactics for the manager. The absence of such a key figure will undoubtedly shape Real Madrid’s performance as they navigate a demanding schedule.