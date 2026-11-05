Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both bring an end to their legendary international careers, but their simultaneous FIFA break absence is not a first

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have finally brought an end to two extraordinary international careers, marking a major turning point for soccer after more than two decades of defining the sport. Their departures from Portugal and Argentina have arrived in the same era, creating an unusual moment for international soccer. However, history shows that the two superstars have experienced a similar absence from the international stage before.

Ronaldo confirmed his retirement through an emotional video shared on social media, while Messi‘s departure had already been followed by Argentina’s first squad announcement without its legendary captain. Their exits leave two national teams preparing for the future without the players who became their greatest goalscorers and most recognizable figures.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from Portugal after 23 years, bringing an end to a career that began with his senior debut in 2003. The 41-year-old finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals, records that place him at the top of men’s international soccer in both categories. In his five-minute farewell video, titled OBRIGADO, PORTUGAL [THANK YOU, PORTUGAL], the veteran reflected on the responsibility of wearing the famous number seven shirt.

“To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team. I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.” He also expressed his pride in representing the Selecao, adding: “The number 7 shirt will remain. The pride of having worn it will be mine forever. Portugal will always be a part of me.”

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Meanwhile, Messi’s international career with Argentina also ended after more than two decades. He retired with 208 appearances, 126 goals and 69 assists, having won the 2022 World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, and the 2022 Finalissima. La Albiceleste captain’s final appearance came in a farewell friendly against Benin, where he scored a penalty and provided two assists in a 3-0 victory. Like Ronaldo, Messi leaves behind a record that will be difficult for the next generation to approach.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates his final international game

Duo previously disappeared from international play together

Despite the significance of their retirements, this is not the first time Ronaldo and Messi have been absent from international soccer during the same period. Following the 2018 World Cup in Russia, both players stepped away from their respective national teams for the remainder of the calendar year, as confirmed by The Mirror.

Their departures from that tournament happened on June 30, 2018, when Argentina and Portugal were both eliminated in the Round of 16. France defeated Argentina 4-3, while Uruguay knocked out Portugal with a 2-1 victory, leaving both superstars facing an early end to their World Cup campaigns.

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right) at the 2018 World Cup

Neither player returned for the September, October or November international windows. Both missed six matches for their countries before making their comebacks on March 22, 2019, bringing an unusual period of simultaneous absence to an end.

Their returns did not produce the results supporters had hoped for. Portugal drew 0-0 with Ukraine in a European qualifier, while Argentina lost 3-1 to Venezuela in a friendly, with Messi subsequently missing the next match through injury.

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New international era begins without soccer’s defining duo

The latest departures carry greater significance because they appear to close the international careers of two players who dominated world soccer for an entire generation. Between 2008 and 2023, Ronaldo and Messi won 13 of the 15 Ballon d’Or awards, maintaining an extraordinary level of individual success alongside their international achievements.

2015 FIFA Ballon d’Or nominees Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R)

Argentina has already begun preparing for life without Messi, announcing a 28-player squad for November friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica. Portugal must now move forward without Ronaldo as Jorge Jesus prepares to build a team around the players who will lead the next chapter.

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Both superstars continue their club careers, with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and Messi at Inter Miami. Their international journeys, however, have reached their conclusions, leaving behind records, trophies, and memories that will remain central to soccer history for years to come.