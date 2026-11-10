Ronald Araujo on Argentina without Lionel Messi: ‘We’re going to take advantage of that’

Argentina is set to begin a new chapter without Lionel Messi, and its first opponent is already treating that absence as an opportunity. The Albiceleste will face Uruguay on Friday, Nov. 13, at La Bombonera, in the first friendly of a FIFA window that is also the first since Messi retired from international play.

Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, who was called up by coach Diego Forlan for this window, did not hide his intentions upon arriving in Montevideo. “In the end, they lost the best player in the world, and we’re going to take advantage of that,” he told reporters at the airport.

Even so, the Liverpool defender acknowledged the quality of the opponent. “They have great players, young players with a lot of quality, they’re a great power,” he said. Araujo also tempered his words with a dose of caution. “All matches against Argentina are difficult, but we’re going to show our football and keep growing as a national team,” he added, a message that carries extra weight for a Uruguay side looking to bounce back from a disappointing cycle under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Uruguayan also looked back at the last time his side won at La Bombonera, when Uruguay beat an Argentina led by Messi 2-0 in World Cup qualifiers in November 2023, with a goal from Araujo himself. “It was an unforgettable night for all of us, and hopefully we can repeat it,” he concluded.

Ronald Araujo celebrates a goal for Uruguay vs Argentina at La Bombonera. (Getty Images)

Argentina will leave Messi’s No. 10 shirt unused in this FIFA window

Argentina will not assign the No. 10 to any player in its friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica, according to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, in a decision reportedly made by coach Lionel Scaloni.

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The gesture is possible because FIFA does not require consecutive numbering in friendlies, something that will not be the case in official tournaments. Since FIFA rules require World Cup and Copa America squad lists to be numbered from 1 to 26, Argentina cannot leave the shirt unused or retire it in those competitions.

For now, the question of who will wear it next remains open. There is no clear heir yet, but young players such as Nico Paz, Thiago Almada and Franco Mastantuono are among the options, while established names such as Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez are also in the conversation.

The answer could arrive in March 2027, when the South American qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup are expected to begin. Until then, the shirt Messi wore for almost two decades will remain without an owner, a symbolic first step for Argentina in its new era.

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