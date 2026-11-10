Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Ronald Araujo on Argentina without Lionel Messi: ‘We’re going to take advantage of that’

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Ronald Araujo and Lionel Messi.
© Getty ImagesRonald Araujo and Lionel Messi.

Argentina is set to begin a new chapter without Lionel Messi, and its first opponent is already treating that absence as an opportunity. The Albiceleste will face Uruguay on Friday, Nov. 13, at La Bombonera, in the first friendly of a FIFA window that is also the first since Messi retired from international play.

Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, who was called up by coach Diego Forlan for this window, did not hide his intentions upon arriving in Montevideo. “In the end, they lost the best player in the world, and we’re going to take advantage of that,” he told reporters at the airport.

Even so, the Liverpool defender acknowledged the quality of the opponent. “They have great players, young players with a lot of quality, they’re a great power,” he said. Araujo also tempered his words with a dose of caution. “All matches against Argentina are difficult, but we’re going to show our football and keep growing as a national team,” he added, a message that carries extra weight for a Uruguay side looking to bounce back from a disappointing cycle under Marcelo Bielsa.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The Uruguayan also looked back at the last time his side won at La Bombonera, when Uruguay beat an Argentina led by Messi 2-0 in World Cup qualifiers in November 2023, with a goal from Araujo himself. “It was an unforgettable night for all of us, and hopefully we can repeat it,” he concluded.

Ronald Araujo celebrates a goal for Uruguay vs Argentina at La Bombonera. (Getty Images)

Ronald Araujo celebrates a goal for Uruguay vs Argentina at La Bombonera. (Getty Images)

Argentina will leave Messi’s No. 10 shirt unused in this FIFA window

Argentina will not assign the No. 10 to any player in its friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica, according to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, in a decision reportedly made by coach Lionel Scaloni.

Advertisement
FIFA cuts suspension for Argentina’s Nahuel Molina but keeps Leandro Paredes’ ban over World Cup final incidents

see also

FIFA cuts suspension for Argentina’s Nahuel Molina but keeps Leandro Paredes’ ban over World Cup final incidents

The gesture is possible because FIFA does not require consecutive numbering in friendlies, something that will not be the case in official tournaments. Since FIFA rules require World Cup and Copa America squad lists to be numbered from 1 to 26, Argentina cannot leave the shirt unused or retire it in those competitions.

For now, the question of who will wear it next remains open. There is no clear heir yet, but young players such as Nico Paz, Thiago Almada and Franco Mastantuono are among the options, while established names such as Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez are also in the conversation.

The answer could arrive in March 2027, when the South American qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup are expected to begin. Until then, the shirt Messi wore for almost two decades will remain without an owner, a symbolic first step for Argentina in its new era.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi extends his Golden Boot lead over Cristiano Ronaldo with a second MLS title

Lionel Messi extends his Golden Boot lead over Cristiano Ronaldo with a second MLS title

Lionel Messi added another trophy to his collection of scoring titles. The Inter Miami captain won the 2026 MLS Golden Boot, a second straight for him in the league, and the award has also pushed him further ahead of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the count of Golden Boots they have won throughout their […]

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comparison in focus as Steven Gerrard names one challenge that could stop Lamine Yamal from reaching their level

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comparison in focus as Steven Gerrard names one challenge that could stop Lamine Yamal from reaching their level

The Englishman has suggested that he could eventually reach the heights of soccer's two modern icons, although one important factor could determine whether he fulfils that potential.

Lionel Messi did not win a single MLS Player of the Month award this season: Can he still win the MVP?

Lionel Messi did not win a single MLS Player of the Month award this season: Can he still win the MVP?

Lionel Messi’s season has no monthly trophy, but two past MVP winners show that a Player of the Month award is not a requirement to take home the league’s top individual honor.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi used as examples as Atletico Madrid teammate reveals when fans should really start worrying about Julian Alvarez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi used as examples as Atletico Madrid teammate reveals when fans should really start worrying about Julian Alvarez

Teammate Alex Baena has stepped forward to defend the Argentine, using Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as examples while explaining why the current criticism should not be a reason for panic.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo