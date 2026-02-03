Trending topics:
Sergio Ramos
Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Projected lineups for marquee matchup with a place in the Carabao Cup final at stake

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal FC and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal FC and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.

Arsenal host Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal after edging the first meeting 3-2, giving the Gunners a narrow advantage heading into the return fixture. With a spot in the season’s first major final on the line, both London rivals are expected to go all out at Emirates Stadium.

The hosts enter the match in strong form following a dominant 4-0 win over Leeds United, a result that kept them top of the Premier League with 53 points from 24 matches. Chelsea, meanwhile, have built momentum since the first leg, riding a five-game winning streak under new head coach Liam Rosenior.

On the other side of the Carabao Cup bracket, Manchester City and Newcastle United are battling for the second place in the final, with City holding a 2-0 advantage ahead of Wednesday’s second leg. While Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are aiming to end their trophy drought dating back to the 2023 Community Shield, Chelsea are looking to launch a new era under Rosenior following Enzo Maresca’s dismissal.

Bukayo Saka a major doubt for Arsenal

One of Arsenal’s biggest concerns surrounds Bukayo Saka, who was ruled out of the win over Leeds United after suffering an unexpected injury. The England international picked up a muscle issue during warm-up prior to that match, casting doubt over his availability for the crucial clash against Chelsea.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal.

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, Arteta addressed Saka’s status ahead of the semifinal: “We have to wait. Today he was better but we have to wait and see how he responds, and then make the decision. It doesn’t look like something too serious. Whether he’s going to be available for tomorrow or the weekend, we’ll see.

Arsenal and Chelsea’s projected lineups

Arsenal’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Jurrien Timber, William Salibá, Gabriel – Miles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Martin Odeegard, Leandro Trossard; Viktor Gyökeres.
Head coach: Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea’s projected lineup (4-1-4-1): Robert Sanchez; Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella; Moses Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Estevao, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro.
Head coach: Liam Rosenior.

