After the momentous showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City a few weeks ago, some in British media began framing the Gunners as a defensive team.

In that match, Arsenal played with 10 men and relied on their defense—which was statistically the best last season—to secure a result. They are also missing their chief playmaker, Martin Odegaard.

However, labeling them as defensive overlooks their adaptability. Arsenal created a record 35 shots against Leicester and then 29 shots against Southampton last matchday. They also managed the game brilliantly against PSG with a 2-0 win. Their ability to adjust shows they are a top team. Despite criticism, their versatile approach makes them unpredictable opponents.

Arsenal’s defense is still their biggest strength

Without a shadow of a doubt, Arsenal has the best defense in the league. Statistics prove it last season with only 29 goals conceded and David Raya winning the Golden Glove. Their defensive approach in the opening games of this season also has context. At 11v11, the statistics between Arsenal and Manchester City until the red card. The same was true against Brighton. They also secured a 1-0 win against their rivals Tottenham, a traditionally unpredictable match.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t plan for his team to be defensive; game circumstances often dictate that. Against PSG, Arsenal limited them to 0.31 xG, the lowest output ever recorded for the French club in a Champions League match since Opta started tracking data.

xG, or Expected Goals, evaluates the quality of scoring chances in a football match by assigning a numerical value to each shot. It reflects the probability of it becoming a goal based on factors like shot type or the assist.

This highlights Arsenal’s adaptability—attacking when needed and defending when necessary—proving they don’t have just one style but adjust based on their opponent.

The duo of William Saliba and Gabriel has become formidable over the last few years. The addition of Jurrien Timber and Ricardo Calafiori, who have seamlessly integrated into the team, strengthens this defense. Calafiori, in particular, has been a revelation. The Italian ranks first in tackles, aerial duels, and accurate passes compared to Premier League fullbacks this season. At just 22, he’s a star in the making.

Adaptability puts Arsenal among the elite

Another point of focus has been Arsenal’s’ reliance’ on set-piece goals. This understates just how effective they are in this area. Last season, Arsenal scored the most set-piece goals in the Premier League with 22. Gabriel has been crucial in this, netting 16 Premier League goals—more than any other defender since his debut. This strength demonstrates their ability to be dangerous on both ends of the pitch.

The Gunners had the second-most prolific attack in the league last season. Their offensive firepower remains a serious threat, with Bukayo Saka leading the assist ranking with seven so far. Kai Havertz is also in brilliant form. After his goal against Southampton, he equals Robin van Persie’s record as the Arsenal player to score in most consecutive appearances at the Emirates Stadium with seven goals.

Arsenal registered 35 shots against Leicester, with 16 on target—matching their highest tally since the 2003/2004 season. They also created 9 big chances, setting a Premier League record for this season. This performance demonstrates that Arsenal are far from a purely defensive team; their attacking strength was on full display.

The underlying numbers have also been impressive in 11v11 play. Their expected goals (xG) are among the highest. The xG graph below, combined with expected goals against (xGA) during open play, shows Arsenal’s ability to not only create quality chances but also limit their opponents’ opportunities. Ultimately, they excel both offensively and defensively.

They currently lead the table in this metric, which is especially impressive given the challenges they’ve faced—such as the red cards and tough away games against Spurs and Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s ability to adapt, whether through offensive dominance or defensive solidity, shows their evolution into a balanced, well-rounded team. One thing is certain—they’ll be fighting for the title again this season.

