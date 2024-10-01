It seems like some time ago there was a goalkeeping controversy at Arsenal between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale. After the English goalkeeper conceded several mistakes, Mikel Arteta put his faith in the Spanish shot-stopper. It was not the smoothest of starts for Raya between the sticks at the Emirates. However, that faith has paid off better than Arteta could have hoped for. David Raya continues to be one of Arsenal’s most important players regardless of the opponent.

Most recently, Raya preserved another clean sheet, already his fifth of the season in all competitions through eight games. The shutout against PSG comes on the back of his clean sheet in the Champions League opener against Atalanta. In that contest, he made a spectacular double save on a penalty to keep Arsenal level. He did not have that standout save against PSG, but there were several moments where he was strong.

Raya made a snap save on a shot from distance off the boot of Lee Kang-in. The swerving shot perplexed Raya, who did enough to get a strong hand on the ball to make it challenging for Randal Kolo Muani to settle the ball. He also had a reactionary save on a set piece to keep the game at a two-goal margin. In truth, it was comfortable for David Raya on Tuesday. PSG only had two shots on target, and Raya was level to both.

However, his performances so far in the Champions League show massive improvement compared to last season. Shot-stopping has been consistently strong for Raya, but he added the element of distribution to his game. He created an early opportunity for Gabriel Martinelli against PSG. By comparison, his passing gave goals away in the Premier League and Champions League last season.

David Raya can be reliable presence as Arsenal hunts trophies

Goalkeeping could be the one area that Arsenal needs to solidify if it is going to take that one step further in 2024/25. William Saliba and Gabriel have a case to be the best center-back duo in Europe. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard can transition Arsenal with ease, and Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard have grown to allow Kai Havertz to thrive up top. Seeing David Raya deliver such important performances will give the team an extra boost of confidence.

As stated, his ability to play the ball out of the back adds a new layer to Arsenal’s attack. It may not have led directly to a goal on Tuesday, but it keeps opposing clubs honest. The risk of a press is nullified by the fact that Raya can spread the ball out. Whether it be the long ball or quickly playing out of the back, Arsenal has multiple ways to beat the opponent.

Then, Raya backs up his play with saves. That aforementioned saves against Atalanta preserved a potentially invaluable point for the Gunners. In the Premier League, Raya’s miraculous save against Aston Villa secured three points in what was then a tie game at Villa Park. If he keeps making moments like that, Arsenal could be bound for success.

PHOTOS: IMAGO