Inter Miami has been one of the busiest clubs in MLS during the offseason, with numerous departures and signings shaping their roster for the 2025 campaign. However, rumors suggest that one of Lionel Messi‘s Argentine teammates could soon be leaving the club.

In recent years, Inter Miami has focused on developing Latin American talent, attracting several promising players to their squad. Among them was Facundo Farias, who joined from Argentine side Colon for $5.5 million. Despite high expectations, Farias could now be on his way out.

According to Argentine journalist German Garcia Grova, Racing Club is negotiating a permanent deal to acquire Farias from Inter Miami. While financial details of the transfer remain undisclosed, it is reported that young prospect Baltasar Rodriguez might join Inter Miami on loan as part of the agreement.

Since joining Inter Miami, Farias has faced significant challenges, including recurring injuries that limited his impact. Over one and a half seasons, the forward made just 13 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists. If he leaves, Lionel Messi would lose another attacking option in the team’s roster.

Farias’ unlucky stint at Inter Miami

Farias arrived at Inter Miami in July 2023 as one of the most promising talents in South American soccer at just 20 years old. Linked with powerhouse clubs like Boca Juniors and River Plate, Inter Miami secured his signature, making a significant investment in the young forward.

However, his time in Florida has been overshadowed by a severe injury. After settling into the squad during the second half of 2023, Farias suffered a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a friendly match against El Salvador on January 20, 2024. The injury caused moderate instability and sidelined him for most of the year.

Although Farias returned to training in October, then-coach Tata Martino opted not to register him for the playoffs, citing fitness concerns: “If he’s available, it will be around the Playoffs, and I don’t think someone coming off ACL surgery and nine months of inactivity will be in condition to play the most important part,” he stated.

Farias, who had suffered a similar injury to his right knee in 2022, has not played in an official match throughout 2024. With limited opportunities to showcase his potential, the 22-year-old forward may be considering a return to his homeland to reignite his career.