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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana in 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr face a crucial match in the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite as they host Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana. The big question remaining is whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the Saudi side.

Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Al Nassr on Matchday 2 of the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite. He participated in his club’s recent Saudi Pro League win over Diriyah Club, opening the scoring in his team’s 3–0 victory.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou recently provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s status, confirming that the striker was set to start against the Uzbek side in a vital encounter for Al Nassr.

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Al Nassr’s confirmed lineup

Al Nassr enter this continental clash eager to bounce back following a defeat to Al Ain on opening night. Securing all three points is vital for the Saudi side as they aim to climb out of the bottom of the standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Bento Matheus Krepski; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Íñigo Martínez, Awad Aman; Ângelo Gabriel, Samú Costa, Kingsley Coman; Sadio Mané, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Ange Postecoglou.

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Neftchi Fergana’s confirmed lineup

As for Neftchi Fergana, they earned a win on Matchday 1 and currently occupy a playoff spot. While plenty of fixtures remain in the campaign, getting off on the right foot—and potentially claiming a landmark victory on the road against Al Nassr—could prove crucial in their quest to advance to the next round.

Neftchi Fergana confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Botirali Ergashev; Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev, Bojan Ciger, Michel Augusto, Anvar G’ofurov, Koffi Kouao; Yan Sasse, Ikromjon Alibaev, Jamshid Iskanderov, Abrorbek Ismoilov; Marcus Forss. Coach: Islombek Ismoilov.

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