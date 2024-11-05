Barcelona has reportedly opened negotiations with Sporting CP to acquire one of the most prolific forwards in Europe. Viktor Gyokeres, with 63 goals in 66 appearances, has caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs and could soon be in line to replace Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona’s next lead striker. However, the Catalan club faces a series of financial and logistical hurdles as they attempt to bring Gyokeres to Camp Nou.

Viktor Gyokeres arrived at Sporting from Coventry and has quickly established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in European soccer. Since his summer move to Portugal, the 26-year-old has netted 63 goals in 66 appearances, and his clinical finishing and physicality have made him a feared opponent in the Primeira Liga. Previously linked with a return to the Premier League, Gyokeres instead chose Sporting, lured by the promise of growth under then-manager Ruben Amorim. However, with Amorim now set to take over at Manchester United, the striker is reportedly reassessing his future.

The Blaugrana’s pursuit of Gyokeres hinges on multiple financial strategies and player swaps due to their well-documented budget constraints. Despite Gyokeres’ €100 million release clause, Barcelona aims to reduce the transfer fee to around €60-70 million through creative negotiations, A Bola reports. Sporting director Deco is exploring ways to offset the cost, including a potential player swap involving Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, who was previously on Sporting’s radar.

How can Barcelona afford and lure Gyokeres?

Barcelona views Roque as a key bargaining chip in their negotiations for Gyokeres. The Brazilian, once touted as the “next big superstar,” joined Barcelona for €60 million but has since been loaned out to Real Betis, where he has managed only two goals in nine appearances. Deco hopes that by offering Roque as a partial exchange, he can bring Gyokeres’ transfer fee down to around €40 million. However, Roque’s form may complicate the deal, as Sporting might prefer cash or even forgo acquiring the struggling forward altogether.

Another factor in Barcelona’s favor is their financial leverage through a 50% sell-on clause for Francisco Trincao, who has shown decent form at Sporting with three goals and seven assists in 16 appearances this season. Should Sporting decide to cash in on Trincao, Barcelona could recoup part of the funds needed for Gyokeres, effectively lowering the transfer’s financial impact.

Big guns to beat

While Barcelona leads the charge for Gyokeres, they face competition from multiple Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, whose recent hiring of Sporting’s former coach, Ruben Amorim, could sway Gyokeres’ decision. Arsenal has also expressed interest, further intensifying the race. Barcelona’s financial flexibility in a possible player exchange may ultimately influence Sporting’s decision.

Another obstacle lies in Sporting’s stance on a swap deal. Although they had shown interest in Roque last summer, his choice to play in La Liga, coupled with a slow start at Betis, could lead Sporting to prioritize an all-cash deal. Additionally, Real Betis has the option to secure Roque permanently, depending on his performance, which could further restrict Barcelona’s flexibility in structuring the deal.