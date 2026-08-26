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Alejandro Balde informs Barcelona of transfer decision, throws ball in club’s court

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Alejandro Balde of Barcelona
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesAlejandro Balde of Barcelona

In recent days, rumors surrounding a potential exit for Alejandro Balde from FC Barcelona gained momentum. However, the defender has now confirmed his desire to stay and fight for his place in the squad.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick recently stated that he only wants players who are “100% committed” to the club. His words appeared aimed at Balde, who was reportedly exploring transfer options earlier in the window.

Nevertheless, Balde has reconsidered his position. According to Fabrizio Romano, the left-back has informed Barcelona of his intention to remain and compete for squad minutes and a potential spot in the starting XI.

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Alejandro Balde faces fierce competition

While Balde was once regarded as one of Barcelona’s premier young talents, injuries and inconsistent form have led the club to trust other options on the left flank.

Atletico Madrid blast Barcelona over disruptive Julian Alvarez transfer tactics

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Atletico Madrid blast Barcelona over disruptive Julian Alvarez transfer tactics

In Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 LaLiga season against Elche, Gerard Martin earned the start at left-back, while Balde was omitted entirely from Flick’s matchday squad.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on with Alejandro Balde.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on with Alejandro Balde

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Currently, Balde finds himself pushed down the positional hierarchy. Joao Cancelo has returned to the club, providing top-tier versatility capable of playing left-back despite naturally favoring the right side.

At present, Martin stands as the primary starter on the left side with Cancelo backing him up. On the right flank, La Masia rising star Xavi Espart has emerged as a key option alongside Jules Kounde, leaving Balde facing an uphill battle to regain Flick’s complete trust.

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