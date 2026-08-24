Alejandro Balde’s Barcelona future in doubt after Hansi Flick calls for ‘100% commitment’ amid Manchester United links

Alejandro Balde has found himself caught in the eye of a storm as one of the most high-profile omissions from FC Barcelona‘s La Liga season opener against Elche. While head coach Hansi Flick publicly called for “100% commitment” from his squad, rumors regarding a potential departure to Manchester United began to intensify.

In recent years, despite his youth, the 22-year-old Balde has established himself as Barcelona‘s clear first-choice left back. However, when the matchday squad was announced for the opener against Elche, the defender was left out entirely despite taking part in recent training sessions, with 19-year-old Xavi Espart stepping in to start at left back in his place.

During the press conference following Barca’s 5-0 victory, Flick addressed his decision and clarified whether he had asked Balde to leave the club: “I’m not asking him to leave. This morning I spoke to him because I feel that there’s something with him, with Alejandro Balde, and I said ‘in this moment I have this feeling, and it’s better that you get clear, make up your mind, and then we speak tomorrow again.’ He agreed about this because too many things are in his head, and that’s why he’s not here.“

According to Diario Sport, relations between Balde and Flick have strained after the player rejected multiple transfer offers earlier in the summer, maintaining a firm desire to remain at Barcelona. Meanwhile, the player’s camp expressed frustration that the squad drama surfaced just a week before the summer transfer window closes.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on with Alejandro Balde. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Flick concluded his remarks by praising the defender’s physical traits while reiterating the mental focus required to remain in his team. “He is a key player, but for me it’s important to see whether you have the conviction to compete for your position. I monitor each player daily, how they train, how much effort they put in etc. It’s important for the club. Only when we play as a team we have succcess, and I need everyone 100% committed with us,” he added.

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After missing the trip to Elche, Balde returned to first-team training during Monday’s session. However, with Flick publicly praising Espart’s performance in the opener and the September 1 transfer deadline approaching, Balde’s long-term future at Barcelona remains far from settled.

Manchester United showing interest in Balde

According to Fabrizio Romano, Balde has no immediate desire to depart Barcelona, but would be open to an exit if the club actively pushes him toward the market. In that scenario, Manchester United have made contact with Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to inquire about the logistics of a deal.

Left back has stood as one of United’s most troublesome roster spots in recent years, with Luke Shaw anchoring the depth chart alongside reports from The Sun linking the club to Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall. However, a move for Balde could present a more financially manageable alternative for the Premier League side.

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As reported by Rob Dawson and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Manchester United are keen on proposing a season-long loan deal with an option to buy. The reporting duo indicates that Barcelona value the Spain international between 30 million and 40 million euros ($35M to $47M USD), a manageable threshold for United as Barca look to lean on Espart and Joao Cancelo at left back.